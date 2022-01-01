Hotel Cheval
Pony Club Bar & Lounge, is located just off the lobby of Hotel Cheval, is a full-service cocktail bar, distillery, and restaurant. The Pony Club continues the hotel’s understated equestrian theme with a traditional French zinc-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar. Serving classic, vintage cocktails. Premium Central California and select European Wines, and small bites, the Pony Club is the perfect spot to rub elbows with the locals and enjoy some fine wines and spirits.
1021 Pine Street
Location
Paso Robles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
