Hotel Greene Mini Golf
Hotel-Themed Highfalutin’ Mini Golf ⛳️
Downtown Richmond
21+ after 5pm— except Sundays
Join us for a round of indoor mini golf on our 13-hole, hotel-themed course. Sip on our signature drinks as you play, or while you lounge in the lobby. Enjoy the kitchen fare while you sit by the fire, and be sure to check out our website for our Golf & Meal Deals. We can't wait to have you!
For large parties and events, please see our website about contacting our Private Event's Coordinator.
508 E Franklin
Location
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
