Go
Toast

Hotel Greene Mini Golf

Hotel-Themed Highfalutin’ Mini Golf ⛳️
Downtown Richmond
21+ after 5pm— except Sundays
Join us for a round of indoor mini golf on our 13-hole, hotel-themed course. Sip on our signature drinks as you play, or while you lounge in the lobby. Enjoy the kitchen fare while you sit by the fire, and be sure to check out our website for our Golf & Meal Deals. We can't wait to have you!
For large parties and events, please see our website about contacting our Private Event's Coordinator.

508 E Franklin

No reviews yet

Location

508 E Franklin

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juleps New Southern Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Pit and Peel (James Center)

No reviews yet

Juice Bar Bistro

Parterre

No reviews yet

Parterre is a quaint space, located in historical Downtown Richmond, specializing in dishes of traditional and southern fare. Enjoy outdoor patio seating, or relax at the bar serving local craft beers, select wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

Wong Gonzalez

No reviews yet

Latin Asian fusion we playfully and affectionately call #mexinese. An upbeat and lively restaurant with a bar focused on craft cocktails and beer. Private dining room for special events available as well.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston