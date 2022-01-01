Hotel Greene Mini Golf

Hotel-Themed Highfalutin’ Mini Golf ⛳️

Downtown Richmond

21+ after 5pm— except Sundays

Join us for a round of indoor mini golf on our 13-hole, hotel-themed course. Sip on our signature drinks as you play, or while you lounge in the lobby. Enjoy the kitchen fare while you sit by the fire, and be sure to check out our website for our Golf & Meal Deals. We can't wait to have you!

For large parties and events, please see our website about contacting our Private Event's Coordinator.



508 E Franklin