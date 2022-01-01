Go
Consumer pic

Hotel Lakeside Dining Room - Ward Catering/ HLDR

Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

150 Maple Avenue

Lakeside, OH 43440

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

150 Maple Avenue, Lakeside OH 43440

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hotel Lakeside Dining Room

No reviews yet

Historic Waterfront Dining

Champs Rotisserie & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We are a Dinner House that specializes in rotisserie Ribs and Chicken. We also specialize in many different, but popular Fish Dishes. Check our daily specials. Enjoy our patio year around. Dine inside by our cozy fireplace. Enjoy a drink from our fully stocked bar.

11/11 Burgers & Fries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Family Affair Catering

No reviews yet

Southern Comfort Food with Fusion.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Hotel Lakeside Dining Room - Ward Catering/ HLDR

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston