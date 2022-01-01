Go
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

The same Movida food you love with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Movida at Hotel Madrid.
Movida, translated meaning the movement, is a Spanish tapas restaurant located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beyond the food, Movida features Spanish wines, seasonal, craft cocktails and house-made Sangria.

600 S 6th Steet

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas$11.50
crispy potato, brava sauce, lemon aioli, green onion, chive
Barbacoa Tacos$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
Broccolini$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
Garden Paella$21.80
broccoli, carrot, red onion, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red cabbage, lemon aioli (vg)(df)(gf)
Churros con Chocolate$10.00
cinnamon sugar churros with chocolate dipping sauce
Garlic Shrimp$13.60
tomato, peperoncini, white wine, lemon, butter, green onion, grilled ciabatta
MOVIDA Paella$22.60
chicken, Basque chorizo, Spanish olive, sofrito, paprika lemon aioli (df)(gf)
Jamon Croquetas$7.30
serrano ham, bechamel, lemon aioli, chive (2 pieces)
Empanadillas$8.30
carrot, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, cumin, Spanish paprika, lemon aioli  (vg) (2 pieces)
Lomo Tosta$11.50
grilled pork tenderloin, peach marmalade, creamy brie, ciabatta, chive
Location

Milwaukee WI

Milwaukee WI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great Lakes Distillery

The first distillery in Wisconsin since the repeal of Prohibition.

MobCraft Beer

Taproom Hours:
Tuesday-Thursday 3pm to 10pm.
Friday - Sunday 12pm-10pm.
Currently the taproom is closed on Mondays.
Please call 414-488-2019 when you arrive to pick up your order and we will bring it out to you!
Thank you for your continued support!
-The MobCraft Team

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

Carriage House

Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.

