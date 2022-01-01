Hotel Vegas

Go
1502 E 6th St

Popular Items

CBGBurger$12.00
Double ¼# Patties, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Vegas Sauce (Yep, a double meaty version of our Original Vegas Burger)
Hot Burrito$11.00
Pulled Pork, Refried Red Beans, Sriracha Ranch Tots, Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, & Vegas Sauce
Vegas Beyond Burger$10.00
Beyond Burger, Vegas Sauce, Lettuce, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Calabrese Mayo, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
Pimento Cheese + Ritz Crackers$4.00
Veggie Frito Pie$8.00
Vegan House-made Chili, Diced Onion + Pickled Jalapeno. Add Shredded Cheese for $1
Sriracha Ranch Tots$5.00
Crispy Tater Tots w/ Sriracha Ranch Powder
Vegas Original$9.00
1/4lb Smash Patty, Vegas Sauce, Lettuce, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Toasted Sour Duck Bun
French Fries$5.00
Chicken Wings$8.00
Six Crispy Fried Wings & Drums Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce.
- Classic Buffalo: Butter, Frank’s Red Hot, & Spices. Served w/ Ranch -
Smokey Sweet Mustard: w/Lime Pepper & Parsley -
Hot Honey Chili: Sweet & Spicy w/Everything Seasoning & Green Onions
Location

1502 E 6th St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
