Go
Toast

Hot Lola's

Sichuan x Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich & Tenders

4238 Wilson Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Comeback Sauce$0.50
Stay Tender$12.50
3 Piece Tenders x Slaw x Pickles x Toast
Hot Lola's Sandwich$10.50
Sandwich Only
Sesame Bun x Comeback Sauce x Pickles x Slaw x Chicken Thigh
Lola Sauce$0.50
Waffle Fries$3.50
The Knockout$11.75
Two Piece "Thigh & Drumstick)
W/ Fries or Coleslaw; pickles and toast.
Order may take up to 15-18minutes for Drums.
Wings
Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
Waffle Fries$3.50
Seasoned. Fries.
Lola Sauce$0.50
Extra Tender$3.50
See full menu

Location

4238 Wilson Blvd

Alrlington VA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

rogi @ Ballston

No reviews yet

Pierogi Soups & Sandwiches

Sidekick Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rus Uz

No reviews yet

Rus Uz an inspired blend of Russian and Uzbek cuisine. We have two locations in the Washington D.C. metro area. Each within walking distance of a metro station. Rus Uz – Alexandria is next to the Eisenhower metro station and Rus Uz – Arlington is next to the Ballston metro Station. Each of our locations provide the perfect atmosphere to experience the quality and savory tastes of Russia and Uzbekistan. Call to reserve a table or a private dinning room for your special event.

Glebe

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston