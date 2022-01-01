Hot Plate Eatery CLT
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
3501 E independence Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3501 E independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205
Nearby restaurants
4800
Come in and enjoy!
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
Home of Best Dogs In Town, Hand Smashed Patty(s) and Creamy Gelato Treats.
Detour Coffeebar
We are a neighborhood coffeehouse on wheels serving locally roasted coffee beans and handcrafted happiness!
Safari Lux Lounge
Come in and enjoy!