Go
Toast

HOT PLATE SOUL EATERY

Eat Laugh Dream Believe

7260 North Carolina Highway 73

No reviews yet

Location

7260 North Carolina Highway 73

Denver NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Drift on Lake Wylie

No reviews yet

A chef-inspired lakeside chophouse on the shores of Lake Wylie.

LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE

No reviews yet

AFRICAN RESTAURANT
FRESH * AUTHENTIC * DELICIOUS

Mario's Pizza & Italian Restaurant -

No reviews yet

Mario’s offers fine Italian Cuisine & NY Style Pizza made to order from the freshest ingredients which includes our dough,
marinara and pizza sauce that are made fresh everyday. Enjoy our daily lunch and dinner specials as well as our delicious homemade
soups and desserts. Our friendly staff will serve you with ample portions at a great value in a casual, family friendly atmosphere.

Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food

No reviews yet

Vegan Comfort Soul Food. Limited Seating, first come first serve. Carryout.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston