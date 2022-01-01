Go
Toast

Hot Shot Espresso

After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

607 Bryden Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.50
Americano$2.20
Chai Tea$3.75
Riptide Lotus(NO OJ)$3.85
Hotshot Blast$4.10
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Mocha$4.00
Italian Soda$2.00
Bagel$1.95
Muffin$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

607 Bryden Ave

Lewiston ID

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Shot Espresso

No reviews yet

Come inside and pick up! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

Donkey Den

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rants and Raves - Lewiston ID

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy! Damn Good Craft Beer, good times and awesome food!

Zany Graze

No reviews yet

Available for carry out & Delivery
2004 19th Ave
Lewiston, ID 83501
(208) 746-8131

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston