Go
Toast

Hot Tamales

Simple yet extraordinary, our brand of New Mexican food is the real deal.
Bring the family along and join us for an unforgettable meal!

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#3 Tres Tacos$11.99
Crunchy corn tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.
#7 Navajo Taco$11.79
Seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, choice of chile, cheese, lettuce, and diced tomato over fry bread.
Salsa & Chips$3.99
#2 Stacked Enchiladas$9.98
Choice of chile, served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
#8 Stuffed Sopaipillas$9.98
Two stuffed sopaipillas topped with your choice of chile. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
#5 Burrito Favorito$9.98
Served with rice and beans and choice of chile.
#1 Mamas Green Chile Enchilada Casserole$11.99
Double layers of chicken, cheese, and creamy green chile sauce, baked in a casserole dish. Served with rice and calabacitas.
A La Carte Taco$2.99
Side Sopaipilla$0.99
#9 Hot Tamales Combination$13.59
A red chile pork tamale, green chile chicken enchilada and a beef taco. Served with Spanish rice and beans.
See full menu

Location

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE

Rio Rancho NM

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piñon Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Bella Coffee

No reviews yet

Fair trade, organic, singel origin, locally micro roasted craft coffee and espresso. Hand crafted signature food items made to order with local ingredients. Join Us! www.cafebellacoffee.com

Chalkboard Eats

No reviews yet

Check Chalkboardeats.com for online order pick-up location.

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

M'tucci's Moderno features authentic contemporary and traditional Italian cuisine with an emphasis on house made pastas, cheese, bread and cured meats. The only restaurants in New Mexico to serve Italian Chianina beef.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston