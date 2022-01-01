Go
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

A family owned restaurant located in Grant Park, at The Beacon Atlanta. We serve ramen and teppanyaki plus many appetizers to entice your palates. Using only the freshest ingredients, all made from scratch. Place an order today!

1039 Grant St. Suite B10

Popular Items

Jumbo Ponzu Wings$12.50
6 jumbo sweet & tangy fried wings with NO BREADING & it’s GLUTEN FREE!
Sesame Edamame$6.00
Steamed soy beans rich in healthy fiber, protein, antioxidants and vitamin K. *Vegan
Curry Vegan Ramen$16.00
Teppan grilled organic tofu in rich vegan curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, scallions & corn.
Curry Chicken Ramen$16.50
Teppan grilled curry chicken in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, kamaboko (fish cake), soft boil egg scallions & fried shallots.
Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries$8.95
Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!
Harumaki Spring Rolls$6.50
Three (3) homemade vegan friendly spring roll wrapped with delicious filling of cabbage, celery, carrots and onions.
Chicken Pot Stickers$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
Hotto Tonkotsu Ramen$16.50
Teppan grilled braised pork belly chashu, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, butter corn, garlic tare, roasted nori, red ginger & scallions. Comes with traditional straight white noodles. *Broth & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free
Asian BBQ Char Siu Ramen$16.50
Honey roasted Asian BBQ pork served on thick ramen, soft boiled egg, fried shallots, scallions & cucumber salad. *Sauces & Ingredients aren't Gluten Free
Street Ramen$12.00
Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.
Location

1039 Grant St. Suite B10

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
