Hot Woks Cool Sushi

SUSHI • RAMEN

2032 W Roscoe St • $$

Gyoza (5)$6.15
Delicate Japanese pork dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor. Served in our own sesame chili sauce.
Namasake$2.95
Fresh Salmon
Spicy Tuna Maki$7.50
Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.25
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab meat, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
(Free) Veggie Egg Roll
FREE per order for the bill over $20.
Edamame$4.95
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Miso Soup$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu.
Maguro$3.00
Tuna
California Maki$6.50
Cucumber, avocado, crabmeat w. masago outside
Salmon Avocado Maki$7.25
Fresh salmon sashimi & avocado.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2032 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
