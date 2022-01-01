Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Come on in and enjoy!
SUSHI • RAMEN
2032 W Roscoe St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2032 W Roscoe St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amor y Tequila
Come in and enjoy!
The Region-
The best handcrafted, crispy, lacy-edged hamburgers in the universe.
Orange Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Same Same
Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.