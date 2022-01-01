Go
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails is downtown Riverside's newest destination for craft cocktails and handcrafted dishes. Our gourmet take on American classics is the perfect combination of comfort and taste. All our ingredients are always fresh and made to order by our in-house chef and his team. If you're looking for delicious food, great drinks, and good people, you're always welcome at Hotz!

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
House-shaved ribeye, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, chipotle aioli, and cheese served on a fresh baked roll
The Bavarian$8.00
German pretzel served with ground mustard and Route 30 beer cheese
The Wisconsinite$10.00
Fried cheese curds served with your choice of dipping sauces
Inland Stuffed Avocado Salad$15.00
A whole avocado, halved, and filled to the brim with chicken breast and aioli, served on a bed of spring lettuce, spinach, cucumber, onion, tomato, and bell pepper
Nashville Hotz Chicken$16.00
Tennessee-style hot chicken with garlic aioli, coleslaw, and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
Location

3720 Mission Inn Ave

Riverside CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
