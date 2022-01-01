Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Fanwood
  • /
  • Houdini Pizza Laboratory - 25 South Avenue
Banner picView gallery

Houdini Pizza Laboratory - 25 South Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

25 South Avenue

Fanwood, NJ 07023

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

25 South Avenue, Fanwood NJ 07023

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern - 435 Park Ave
orange star4.3 • 191
435 Park Ave Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
View restaurantnext
Black Drop Coffee - Scotch Plains
orange star4.7 • 65
431 Park Avenue Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
View restaurantnext
Darby Road Public House and Restaurant - 450 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
450 Park Avenue Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
View restaurantnext
Grillestone - Scotch Plains - 2377 Route 22 West
orange starNo Reviews
2377 Route 22 West Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
View restaurantnext
Splash of Thai - Westfield
orange starNo Reviews
321 South Ave West Westfield, NJ 07090
View restaurantnext
126 Central Ave - NJ, Westfield [48]
orange starNo Reviews
126 Central Avenue Westfield, NJ 07091
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Fanwood

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Houdini Pizza Laboratory - 25 South Avenue

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston