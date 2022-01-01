Houma restaurants you'll love
Houma's top cuisines
Must-try Houma restaurants
More about Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi
Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi
1785 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Houma
|Popular items
|GEAUX-TO
|$14.95
(soy) crab mix, jalapeno, tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, yuzu topiko
|Pork Belly Fresh Roll
|$9.95
(rice paper) pork belly, cucumber, spring mix, slaw, sesame dressing
|Rainbow
|$12.95
(seaweed) crab mix, cucumber, tuna, salmon, escolar, masago, chives, sesame seeds
More about Off The Hook
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Off The Hook
1236 ST CHARLES ST, Houma
|Popular items
|Gulf Shrimp Platter
|$10.99
|FRIED GREEN BEANS
|$5.99
|ONION RINGS
|$4.99
More about Peppers Pizzeria - Houma
Peppers Pizzeria - Houma
541 Corporate Drive, Houma
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread / Small
|$5.99
|Wings / 8 pc Sauced
|$8.99
|Dip / Spinach & Artichoke
|$8.49
More about Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe
238 S Hollywood Rd Ste A, Houma
|Popular items
|LATTE
|$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk.
More about SOUTHERN AXE
SOUTHERN AXE
500 CORPORATE DR #PQR, Houma
More about Spigots Brewpub
Spigots Brewpub
622 Barrow St, Houma
More about Fiery Crab Express - Houma
Fiery Crab Express - Houma
6131 West Park Avenue, Houma
More about Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Houma
Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Houma
1015-A Tunnel Blvd, Houma