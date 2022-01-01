Houma restaurants you'll love

Houma restaurants
Toast
  • Houma

Houma's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Houma restaurants

Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi image

 

Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi

1785 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GEAUX-TO$14.95
(soy) crab mix, jalapeno, tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, yuzu topiko
Pork Belly Fresh Roll$9.95
(rice paper) pork belly, cucumber, spring mix, slaw, sesame dressing
Rainbow$12.95
(seaweed) crab mix, cucumber, tuna, salmon, escolar, masago, chives, sesame seeds
Off The Hook image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Off The Hook

1236 ST CHARLES ST, Houma

Avg 4.4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gulf Shrimp Platter$10.99
FRIED GREEN BEANS$5.99
ONION RINGS$4.99
Peppers Pizzeria - Houma image

 

Peppers Pizzeria - Houma

541 Corporate Drive, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bread / Small$5.99
Wings / 8 pc Sauced$8.99
Dip / Spinach & Artichoke$8.49
BodyByThomas image

 

BodyByThomas

153 Vivian St, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nifty Fifties Cafe' image

 

Nifty Fifties Cafe'

9730 East Main Street, Houma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe image

 

Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe

238 S Hollywood Rd Ste A, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LATTE$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk.
SOUTHERN AXE image

 

SOUTHERN AXE

500 CORPORATE DR #PQR, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spigots Brewpub image

 

Spigots Brewpub

622 Barrow St, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Fiery Crab Express - Houma

6131 West Park Avenue, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Griffin’s Poboy & Grille - Houma

1015-A Tunnel Blvd, Houma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
