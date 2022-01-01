Go
Toast

Hound and Mare

Egg sandwiches and fresh baked goods!

118 N Aurora Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

La Brea$7.75
tomato spread, cheddar, pickled fresnos, sausage and over easy egg on an English muffin
Latte$4.00
espresso with steamed milk
Mar Vista Burrito$10.00
sausage, egg and cheese with housemade black bean salsa; no modifications
CoFax$9.00
sesame marinated skirt steak, fried shallots, cheddar and siracha aioli on a sesame bagel
Drip coffee$2.25
currently serving: Forty Weight's Animal Behavior
Avocado Toast$7.75
citrus seasoned avocado mash, tomato, pickled red onoin and fresno chilis, sliced radish and everything seasoning on sourdough
Pacific$7.75
crispy kale, toasted tomato, honey whipped feta and over easy egg on an everything bagel
Melrose$7.75
carmelized onions, cheddar, bacon, garlic aiol and over easy egg on a sesame bagel
The OG$6.25
choice of bacon or sausage, egg and cheddar on choice of bagel
Cinnamon latte$4.50
made with housemade cinnamon syrup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

118 N Aurora Street

Ithaca NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Collegetown Bagels

No reviews yet

Bagels, Sandwiches, Pastries, Coffee, & more!

Bickering Twins

No reviews yet

Everything on our menu is made from scratch. We don’t believe in pre-cooked or pre-made products.We make our guacamole and salsa fresh every day and we fry the chips and tostadas in-house. We make our own cheese (queso fresco), chorizo sausage, and churros. Our empanadas are individually stuffed and folded and fried to order. We pickle our own vegetables and make every sauce, marinade, and dressing right here in the restaurant. We don't cut corners. You'll taste the difference!

Lev Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast casual concept bringing Malawach to the masses

The Rook

No reviews yet

Just like any great restaurant should, The Rook satisfies that itch, that craving for the perfect drink and the pleasure of comfort food. Our staff has worked tirelessly to pivot with the COVID19 pandemic, to become a chill dining and cocktail venue downtown plus some of the best takeout in Ithaca.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston