Hound Dog Hop
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
195 Sandusky St, Plymouth OH 44865
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Attica VC Cameo - 23 S. Main Street Attica, OH
No Reviews
23 S Main St Attica, OH 44807
View restaurant