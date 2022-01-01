Go
Located in the heart of Chicago’s up-beat Wrigleyville neighborhood, Houndstooth Saloon is the go-to Alabama-centric country bar with honky-tonk music 7 days a week, 40-ounce beers and a Southern-inspired menu. The rustic yet lively space is highly spirited with memorabilia of all Alabama University sports teams. Under new ownership of TJ Callanta, of The Dovetail Group (www.dovetail.group), the bar has been reinvigorated with an elevated bar menu. Chef Hugo Balderas & Chef Leo Wotitzky pay homage to various southern delicacies with tasty bar bites, including the 'Bama Burger, Mac & Cheese, Market Fresh Gulf Jumbo Shrimp, and House Smoked Chicken and Pork sandwiches.

Ranch$0.75
Moo Free Burger$15.00
beyond meat burger, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
'Good Good' Sauce$0.75
West of Texas Salad$11.00
Romaine, sweet corn, black beans, tomato, tortilla strips, queso fresco, Southwest dressing.
Chicken Fried Sandwich$14.00
Topped with Southern slaw on brioche bun and your choice of side.
Mini-wich Trio$13.00
Houndstooth Burger - Award Winning Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Black Betty sauce and your choice of side. Award Winning Burger | 1st Place - 2019 People’s Choice at Roscoe Village Burger Fest | 2nd Place - 2019 Critic’s Choice at Roscoe Village Burger Fest | As seen on Chicago's Best - WGN - Best Burger Chicago.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Served with your choice of sauce and fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad in a wrap with your choice of side.
Buffalo Rolls$10.00
Pulled chicken breast, bleu cheese
3369 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jennivees Bakery

Indulge Responsibly...

Strings Ramen

While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.

Devil Dawgs - Lakeview

The hippest hot dog stand in Chicago

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

Tanuki Sushi bar is a Japanese and Asian restaurant that presents dishes that are both authentic and Contemporary in our very own way. Each dish has been delicately chosen and meticulously garnished with innovative intentions. We are very meticulous in our way of choosing the finest ingredients and raw materials so our customers are presented with the finest dishes, as if we were to cook these dishes for our family in our own home.

