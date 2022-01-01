House of Bread
Come in and enjoy!
7551 Eldorado Pkwy
Location
7551 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs
Fast Casual
The Grind Burger Bar
Great neighborhood burger joint with 16 beers on draft, great selection of wine and full bar! Come in and enjoy a chargrilled burger or order online! Gluten Free and Veggie options available
Magic Cup
We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.