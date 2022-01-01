NEW - House of Creole

Go
A Louisiana Creole restaurant creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the diverse culture and creole cookery of New Orleans

668 Euclid Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Praline Bread Pudding$7.00
Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese$5.00
Bayou Pasta$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Seafood Etouffee$24.00
Fresh gulf shrimp smothered in rich etouffee sauce over a bed of rice topped with fresh jumbo lump crab meat. Served with rice or creamy pasta.
Cajun Steak and Cheese Eggrolls$14.00
Fresh sliced steak with onions, peppers and cheddar cheese served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Creole Wings$14.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with Our Special Creole Dipping Sauce
Honey Butter Cornbread$6.00
Jambalaya$22.00
Gulf Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Tomato Creole Sauce Over Your Choice of Fettuccine or Rice
Comp Beignets
Cheesecake$8.00
Location

668 Euclid Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
