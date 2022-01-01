Go
Toast

House of Cue

Follow the Smoke to House of 'Cue. BBQ. BURGERS. BREWS. New Winter Hours: Thursday-Monday 11:30-7:30

77 River Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Nachos$6.00
House fried chips, pulled pork, creamy white queso, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, & sour cream.
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$6.00
Mixed greens topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tortilla strips, eggs, cheese & tomato. Comes with your choice of dressing and captains wafer crackers.
See full menu

Location

77 River Drive

IRVINE KY

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bluegrass Cheesesteak Express

No reviews yet

More about Bluegrass Cheesesteak Express
I studied at the California Culinary Academy to learn the best techniques for preparing delicious food you’re sure to love. I’ve always loved cheesesteaks and wanted to turn that passion into a business. This led me to create the Bluegrass Cheesesteak Express business in Richmond, Kentucky. So far, we’ve gotten highly positive reviews for our food and customer service.
Our menu is small and simple but delivers big flavor if you want perfectly cooked, mouthwatering, juicy meat that’s grilled to perfection. To check out our great offerings, visit Bluegrass Cheesesteak Express Food Truck and place an order! We can’t wait to serve you!

Garlic Heads Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Churchill's Group

No reviews yet

Come by and enjoy one of the many food or entertainment options at Churchill's.

Native Bagel Co. + Nightjar

No reviews yet

Native Bagel menu is available for carryout Tuesday - Saturday 8am - 12:45pm.
Nightjar menu is available for carryout Wednesday + Thursday 5pm - 8:45pm
Friday + Saturday 5pm - 9:45pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston