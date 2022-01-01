Go
Toast

House of Gerhard

Come in and enjoy!

3927 75th Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1444 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3927 75th Street

Kenosha WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clay's Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

George's Club Highview-

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Garage

No reviews yet

The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.

Slush Daiquiri Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston