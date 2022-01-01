House of Gerhard
Come in and enjoy!
3927 75th Street • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3927 75th Street
Kenosha WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clay's Tap
Come in and enjoy!
George's Club Highview-
Come in and enjoy!
The Garage
The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.
Slush Daiquiri Bar
Come in and enjoy!