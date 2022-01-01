Go
Toast

House of gumbo

Come in and enjoy!

16903 W Schaefer Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

16903 W Schaefer Rd

Detroit MI

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Great food, Great service!

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Due to Covid-19, our stores will be open for carry-out only.

Farmacy Food

No reviews yet

Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being.
Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.

Deli Plaza - Wyoming Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston