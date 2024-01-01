House of Hookah - NEW
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:45 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:45 am
Location
3907 Bell Blvd, Queens NY 11361
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avli the little Greek tavern (Bayside) - 38-31 Bell Boulevard
No Reviews
38-31 Bell Boulevard Queens, NY 11361
View restaurant
Nippon Cha-Bayside Restaurant - 39-34 Bell Blvd, Queens, NY 11361
No Reviews
39-34 Bell Boulevard Bayside, NY 11361
View restaurant