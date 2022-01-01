Go
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

Healthy, made-fresh daily Mediterranean foods. Quick service restaurant serving high quality ingredients. Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5950 North Point Pkwy #127 • $

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)

Popular Items

Lentil Rice Bowl$12.99
Hummus$4.99
Creamy chick pea, tahini and lemon dip (Vegan/GF)
Chicken Shawarma$10.99
All white meat Chicken (Halal)
Gluten-free
Greek Salad$12.99
Vermicelli Rice bowl$11.99
Gyro$10.99
Greek Salad$6.99
Leafy greens, Kalamata Olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese
Tabbouleh Salad$7.19
Finely diced parsley, tomato, onion tossed with cracked wheat, olive oil and lemon juice
Pita Bread$10.99
Falafel (4)$5.99
Fried Chick pea, herbs, and spices (Vegan/G/f)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5950 North Point Pkwy #127

Alpharetta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

