House of Independents
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
572 Cookman Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
572 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park NJ 07712
Nearby restaurants
R Bar (NJ-Asbury Park)
Come in and enjoy!
BARRIO COSTERO
Hip spot offering elevated coastal Mexican plates paired with wine & cocktails in a modern setting.
Sami's Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food from the Mediterranean Basin (Specialties from Lebanon, Italy, Southern France). Come in and enjoy!
Talula's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!