House of Má

135 E Commerce

Popular Items

Gỏi Cuốn - Bo Thai Chanh$10.00
Eye round, lime vinaigrette, soy glaze, pickled carrots, crunchy shallots, toasted peanuts and fresh mint.
Mi Tom Xa Xiu - Egg Noodle Soup$15.00
Egg noodles, roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, fresh pork sausage and house stock. Served with cilantro, scallions and lime.
Adobo Ribs$20.00
Half rack baby backs, Adobo rub, garlic rice, garlic vinegar
Gỏi Cuốn - Mushroom & Tofu$10.00
HI-Fi mycology mushrooms seared and marinated with leafy greens.
Mint and Romaine$8.00
Sliced ribeye over romaine hearts with nouc mam vinaigrette, cracked pepper, pickled onions, fried shallots, tomatoes and fresh herbs.
Banh Mi Dac Biet - #1 Special$12.00
Featuring Swinehouse Charcuterie, cha lua pork roll, roasted shallot headcheese, pork pate, pickles, jalepenos and herbs on baguette.
Cha Lua & Butter$10.00
Sliced pork roll & butter on a baguette
Salmon & Redfish "Ribs"$11.00
Crispy salmon collars with salt-pepper-lime dipping sauce. Served with shaved rasdish and Vietnamese herb salad.
Steak & Onion$10.00
Marinated rib eye, pickled onions, scallions, tomatoes and watercress.
Phở Gà - Chicken Pho$14.00
Low and simmered chicken bone broth with pho noodles, pulled chicken, scallions and herbs. Served woth lime. Thai chilies upon request.
Location

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
