House of Má
Come in and enjoy!
135 E Commerce
Popular Items
Location
135 E Commerce
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Hugman's Oasis
Come in and enjoy!
Maverick Texas Brasserie
Maverick awakens and rewards all of its guests’ senses with friendly hospitality.
It’s both an everyday neighborhood hangout and a food-lover’s destination for special occasions. Where regulars will want to linger all day eating from small or large plates as they make memories over the open fire.
It is a generous and friendly gathering place for locals and travelers alike. The food and drink menus are broad yet refined in the simplest way that will have something for everyone. As a Texas brasserie, Maverick features a menu that is classically prepared and uses Texas ingredients when possible — most of the fare is cooked over a live wood fire.
Lone Star Cafe
Lone Star Cafe has proudly served tourists and locals alike since 1981. Whether you are in the mood for a tender, delicious, flame broiled steak or a juicy hamburger, Lone Star Cafe is the place to be. Located on the street level in the heart of the Riverwalk, our balcony seats provide beautiful scenic views of the Riverwalk.
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!