Go
Toast

House of Noodle LLC

Come on in and enjoy!

NOODLES

2025 Santiam Hwy SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Lover$14.95
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.
Spicy Drunken Noodles$14.49
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and sweet basil.
Yellow Curry Chicken$15.95
Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.
Pad Thai$14.49
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
Nutty Chicken$15.49
A combination of chicken, cashew, water chestnut, onion, dried chili, bell pepper, and carrot. A house favorite!
Thai Ice Tea$3.95
Siam Spring Rolls$7.95
Deep fried spring roll stuffed with silver noodles, cabbage, celery, and carrots. Served with plum sauce.
House Fresh Roll$7.95
Refreshing blend of tofu, lettuce, basil, carrot, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce and crushed peanut.
Pad-See-Ew$13.95
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli.
Chicken Sa-te$10.95
Tender chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2025 Santiam Hwy SE

Albany OR

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

952 Hill Street, Albany, OR, 97322

THB

No reviews yet

3080 Pacific Blvd SE, Albany, OR 97321

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Taqueria Alonzo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We're open for dine-in, take-out, and munchy's delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston