house. wine. & bistro.
Elevated service, great New American cuisine
1117 West Business 83 • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1117 West Business 83
McAllen TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Patio on Guerra
Fine steaks and seafood set in the ambiance of a building over 100 years old. A beautiful outdoor patio is also available for seating in either the covered area or open to the stars overhead. A private room is also available for special events or business meetings. It is fully equipped with an lcd projector, screen and dedicated internet. The Patio on Guerra, "An Entertainment Tradition Reborn" Thank you for coming!
University Draft House - McAllen
A craft beer aficionado's restaurant where everything on the menu is designed to compliment your sudsy brew.
Gumbo’s Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Roosevelt’s at 7
Easygoing restaurant offering grub including pizzas & sandwiches, plus craft beers on tap