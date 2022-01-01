Go
house. wine. & bistro.

Elevated service, great New American cuisine

1117 West Business 83 • $$$

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, pancetta, scallions, creamy carbonara
Bee Sting Flatbread$15.00
capicola, fresh milk mozzarella, marinara, habanero honey
Add House$8.00
field greens, mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons, sweet onion vinaigrette, almonds, bleu cheese
Butternut Squash Risotto$18.00
almonds, garlic, basil, chicken
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
chef’s freshly made selection
Garlic Lime Shrimp$18.00
texas gulf shrimp, garlic lime beurre blanc, focaccia
Calamari$13.00
calabria peppers, chiu chow
Mcallen Burger$15.00
2f akaushi beef, wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, pepper jack, ciabatta, frites
Bistecca Asiago$28.00
prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere
Charcuterie & Cheese$18.00
seasonal chef’s selections
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1117 West Business 83

McAllen TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
