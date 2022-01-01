Go
Houseman image
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Houseman

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1350 Reviews

$$

508 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Side Fries$8.00
Kale Salad$17.00
Lacinato kale, lime, cilantro, serrano, scallions, ricotta salata.
Plate Salad$18.00
Little gem lettuces, avocado, green goddess dressing, mixed toasted seeds, herbs, cucumber, and radishes.
Chicken$34.00
Roasted chicken, murasaki potato sauce, mustard greens, and spiced, fried chickpeas.
Cucumbers$7.00
Persian cucumbers; seed, nut, and shallot oil; sunflower spice (toasted sunflowers, Maldon sea salt, Aleppo pepper, dulse seaweed)
Bread and Butter$7.00
Balthazar heritage loaf with green garlic butter.
Steak$34.00
8oz. rib eye steak, pan-roasted with brown butter, garlic, and herbs. Served with fries and tarragon mayo.
Burger$22.00
Two thin patties, cooked to Medium/Medium Rare, both with Swiss cheese, topped with our mix of caramelized onion and roasted mushrooms, served on a Martin's potato roll. Comes with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

508 Greenwich Street, New York NY 10013

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Via Porta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RedFarm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Beer Garage - West Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

L'Artusi

No reviews yet

West Village mainstay with craveable Italian pasta + more.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Houseman

orange star4.4 • 1350 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston