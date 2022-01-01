Houston restaurants you'll love

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Houston

Houston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Houston restaurants

King's BierHaus image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gourmet Deviled Eggs$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
Two Sausage Plate$14.00
Your choice of two Sausages and two sides.
Bangers and Mash$14.00
Two Grilled German Brats, Parsley Mashed Potatoes, Dark Gravy, and Fried Onions.
More about King's BierHaus
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall image

PIZZA

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

712 Main ST, Houston

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap
LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP
Pepperoni Classic
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, PEPPERONI
Sandwich
GO AHEAD, BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH.
ADD DRINK and CHIPS FOR $3
More about Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
My Life Cafe 1 image

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Chicken Strips Meal$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Seaside Poke image

SUSHI

Seaside Poke

800 Capitol St, Houston

Avg 3.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Spicy Tuna.$11.50
NUTTY AND EARTHY. What’s in it? Spicy tuna, Gochujang, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, radish, puff rice, sesame seeds.
Regular Classic.$11.50
SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.
Regular Tuna Aioli.$11.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
More about Seaside Poke
CRISP wine-beer-eatery image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

CRISP wine-beer-eatery

2220 Bevis St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Texas Goat Cheese & Marinara$13.00
Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce, Soft Garlic, EVO and Drunken Garlic Bread
Romaine Salad Caesar Style$11.00
Parmesan CRISP, Olive Crouton, White Anchovy and Lemon
Shady Acres$18.00
Herb Roasted Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
More about CRISP wine-beer-eatery
Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

1919b N Shepherd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick’nSandwich$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
More about Chick'nCone
Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
Sandwich$7.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
2 Meat Dinner$15.70
Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Fritti$11.00
Four jumbo mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken$19.00
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Margherita$14.00
Olive oil, basil, roma tomato and mozzarella
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Goode Company Grocers image

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint$10.00
Served with a side of chips
Goode Co BBQ on Kirby
Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
More about Goode Company Grocers
Frank's Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs & Bacon$8.95
Bacon Taco$4.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.95
More about Frank's Grill
Fegen’s image

 

Fegen’s

1050 Studewood Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara & Grilled Bacon$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
Tomato-Avocado Salad$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
More about Fegen’s
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Cookie Butter$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
More about Sweet Paris
Craft Pita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$11.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
Hummus$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Veggie Bowl$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
More about Craft Pita
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Chips & Queso Blanco.$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Eunice image

SEAFOOD

Eunice

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
Fried Bandera Quail$16.00
Tabasco honey
Cornmeal Crusted Oysters$14.00
buttermilk ranch
More about Eunice
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Spinach Crêpe$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crêpe$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
Flat White$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
The Specter$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
More about Boomtown Coffee
The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
More about The Nash
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Zoa Moroccan image

 

Zoa Moroccan

4710 Lillian St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marrakesh Bowl$10.00
Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, sweet potato, ZOA Green Harissa
Spicy · Halal
Kenitra Bowl$10.00
Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa
Create Your Own Bowl$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
More about Zoa Moroccan
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Samosas$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie four pieces
Fire Grill ChickenTikka Kebabs$18.25
grilled veggies, rice and naan
Hummus Plate$10.25
Indian Flavored, served with crispy naan bites
More about Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston
Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar & Refuge

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned (750 ml)$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
More about Anvil Bar & Refuge
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.
Lemon Pasta$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$16.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Canary - Montrose image

 

Canary

1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.75
Classic cup of freshly brewed coffee
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Classic hot chocolate with our house made mocha syrup and a touch of vanilla. Choose "add ice" for a house made chocolate milk! (12 oz)
Lg Biscoff Cube Croissant$8.50
More about Canary
Winnie's image

 

Winnie's

3622 Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLT Sando$14.00
braised bacon katsu, pickled green tomatoes, cabbage
Peacemaker Po-boy$18.50
shrimp, oysters, savoy cabbage, tomatoes, pickles
Gumbo$9.00
andouille, okra, shrimp
More about Winnie's
Monkey's Tail image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Queso$6.00
Chicken/Pastor Tacos$3.00
WH Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Uptown Sushi image

SUSHI

Uptown Sushi

1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14, Houston

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
7 1/2 ROLL$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried and topped with pepper paste, eel sauce and Japanese mayo.
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
TATA$15.00
spicy yellowtail, tuna fresh salmon mixed, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onions and miso citrus sauce.
More about Uptown Sushi
Brasserie 19 image

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Onion Soup$11.00
caramelized onion, beef consommé, baguette, melted gruyere
Trout Almondine$29.00
sliced almond, capers, brown butter, haricot vert
Brasserie 19 Burger$21.00
brioche bun, house-ground beef patty, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, pomme frites
More about Brasserie 19
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts
(VG)
Winter Harvest Salad$12.50
Local greens, brussels sprouts, delicata squash, red & golden beets, grapefruit sunflower seeds, sprouts, Pure Luck goat cheese, fresh herb vinaigrette
(V,GF,N)
More about Local Foods

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Houston

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

Cookies

Croissants

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston