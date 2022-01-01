Houston restaurants you'll love
Houston's top cuisines
Must-try Houston restaurants
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|Gourmet Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
|Two Sausage Plate
|$14.00
Your choice of two Sausages and two sides.
|Bangers and Mash
|$14.00
Two Grilled German Brats, Parsley Mashed Potatoes, Dark Gravy, and Fried Onions.
PIZZA
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
712 Main ST, Houston
|Popular items
|Wrap
LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP
|Pepperoni Classic
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, PEPPERONI
|Sandwich
GO AHEAD, BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH.
ADD DRINK and CHIPS FOR $3
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
|Chicken Strips Meal
|$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap
|$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
SUSHI
Seaside Poke
800 Capitol St, Houston
|Popular items
|Regular Spicy Tuna.
|$11.50
NUTTY AND EARTHY. What’s in it? Spicy tuna, Gochujang, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, radish, puff rice, sesame seeds.
|Regular Classic.
|$11.50
SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.
|Regular Tuna Aioli.
|$11.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
CRISP wine-beer-eatery
2220 Bevis St, Houston
|Popular items
|Baked Texas Goat Cheese & Marinara
|$13.00
Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce, Soft Garlic, EVO and Drunken Garlic Bread
|Romaine Salad Caesar Style
|$11.00
Parmesan CRISP, Olive Crouton, White Anchovy and Lemon
|Shady Acres
|$18.00
Herb Roasted Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
1919b N Shepherd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nSandwich
|$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|Popular items
|Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
|Sandwich
|$7.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
|2 Meat Dinner
|$15.70
Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Fritti
|$11.00
Four jumbo mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
|$19.00
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
|Margherita
|$14.00
Olive oil, basil, roma tomato and mozzarella
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb
|$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
|Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint
|$10.00
Served with a side of chips
|Goode Co BBQ on Kirby
Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Eggs & Bacon
|$8.95
|Bacon Taco
|$4.95
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Carbonara & Grilled Bacon
|$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
|Tomato-Avocado Salad
|$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
|Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage
|$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Cookie Butter
|$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$11.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
|Hummus
|$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
|Veggie Bowl
|$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Chips & Queso Blanco.
|$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
SEAFOOD
Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
|Fried Bandera Quail
|$16.00
Tabasco honey
|Cornmeal Crusted Oysters
|$14.00
buttermilk ranch
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken & Spinach Crêpe
|$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crêpe
|$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
|Smoked Salmon Crêpe
|$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
|Flat White
|$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
|The Specter
|$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
|Soup & Salad
|$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
|The Nash Hot Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Zoa Moroccan
4710 Lillian St, Houston
|Popular items
|Marrakesh Bowl
|$10.00
Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, sweet potato, ZOA Green Harissa
Spicy · Halal
|Kenitra Bowl
|$10.00
Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa
|Create Your Own Bowl
|$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Samosas
|$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie four pieces
|Fire Grill ChickenTikka Kebabs
|$18.25
grilled veggies, rice and naan
|Hummus Plate
|$10.25
Indian Flavored, served with crispy naan bites
Anvil Bar & Refuge
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned (750 ml)
|$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
|Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)
|$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
|Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)
|$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Popular items
|Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.
|Lemon Pasta
|$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
|Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Popular items
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
Canary
1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
Classic cup of freshly brewed coffee
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Classic hot chocolate with our house made mocha syrup and a touch of vanilla. Choose "add ice" for a house made chocolate milk! (12 oz)
|Lg Biscoff Cube Croissant
|$8.50
Winnie's
3622 Main St, Houston
|Popular items
|BLT Sando
|$14.00
braised bacon katsu, pickled green tomatoes, cabbage
|Peacemaker Po-boy
|$18.50
shrimp, oysters, savoy cabbage, tomatoes, pickles
|Gumbo
|$9.00
andouille, okra, shrimp
Monkey's Tail
5802 Fulton Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
|Chicken/Pastor Tacos
|$3.00
|WH Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
SUSHI
Uptown Sushi
1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14, Houston
|Popular items
|7 1/2 ROLL
|$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried and topped with pepper paste, eel sauce and Japanese mayo.
|T-SALMON
|$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
|TATA
|$15.00
spicy yellowtail, tuna fresh salmon mixed, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onions and miso citrus sauce.
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$11.00
caramelized onion, beef consommé, baguette, melted gruyere
|Trout Almondine
|$29.00
sliced almond, capers, brown butter, haricot vert
|Brasserie 19 Burger
|$21.00
brioche bun, house-ground beef patty, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, pomme frites
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Wagyu Sandwich
|$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts
(VG)
|Winter Harvest Salad
|$12.50
Local greens, brussels sprouts, delicata squash, red & golden beets, grapefruit sunflower seeds, sprouts, Pure Luck goat cheese, fresh herb vinaigrette
(V,GF,N)