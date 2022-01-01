Houston American restaurants you'll love
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
|Chicken Strips Meal
|$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap
|$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
CRISP wine-beer-eatery
2220 Bevis St, Houston
|The Caliano
|$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Honey Sriracha, Ranch, and Parsley Pesto. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
|The Truffle Shuffle
|$19.00
Roasted Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cream. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
|Shady Acres
|$18.00
Herb Roasted Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|3 Eggs & Bacon
|$8.95
|Bacon Taco
|$4.95
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Carbonara & Grilled Bacon
|$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
|Tomato-Avocado Salad
|$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
|Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage
|$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Tater Tots
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
|Soup & Salad
|$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
|The Nash Hot Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa
|$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
|Quinoa Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
|Wagyu Burger
|$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|S.P.M
|$9.00
PEPPERJACK • BACON • JALAPENO • AVOCADO • WIGGY SAUCE • LETTUCE • TOMATO
|Cardi B
|$9.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders • Slaw • Pickles
|Garlic Cheese Curds
|$7.00
White Cheddar • Garlic •Aged Parmesan • Buttermilk Ranch
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston
|Avgolemano
|$4.80
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
|Classic Roadster
|$12.00
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Apple Salad
|$13.00
"mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, apple vinaigrette"
|Classic Burger
|$16.00
house-ground beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli*, RELISH pickles, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato on toasted bun with hand-cut fries
|Maple Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Maple Brussels Sprouts
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
|The Classic Burger
|$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
|Homemade Meatloaf
|$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
|Chile Con Carne - Bowl
|$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
|(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada
|$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|OG Fried Chicken
|$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
|Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
|$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
|Chocolate Chocolate Pie
|$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay On The Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$12.00
|SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$9.00
Riel Houston
1927 Fairview Street, Houston
|Butter Burgers
|$12.00
caramelized onions, cheese, butter slider buns
|Korean Crunchwrap
|$9.00
blackened rice • skirt steak • gauchojang • egg yolk • pickles
|Gem Wedge Salad
|$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Jumbo Wings & Eggs
|$13.95
|Grits
|$3.00
|French Toast
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake
|$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
|Salt and Pepper Squid
|$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
|Crispy Rice Salad
|$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
|Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|The Maverick
|$10.79
Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Beet Burger
|$15.00
Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo served on a pretzel bun
*Vegan
|HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap
|$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
|HB Curry Tofu
|$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
|Jameson Glazed Chicken
|$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer, Houston
|Cook Like A Local
|$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
|Bar Stools
|$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
|Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo
|$150.00
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Pork Banh Mi
|$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
|Vietnamese Eggrolls
|$8.00
Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.
|Shaking Beef Specialty
|$14.50
Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Sausage & Broccolini Pizza
|$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LFM - Local Foods Market
2424 Dunstan, Houston
|Burger Salad
|$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
|Salmon Bowl
|$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
|50/50 Burger
|$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Dunvale
8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bonfire Wings - Northshore
13030 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Mardi Gras Special
|$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.
|Bonfire Special
|$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.
|20 Wings
|$26.99
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
|Chicken Fried Ribeye
|$16.99
Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
|Chicken Pesto Panino
|$9.75
|Breakfast Bagel
|$9.75
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
|BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI
|$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
|APPLES & FRISEE SALAD
|$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette