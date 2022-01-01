Houston American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Houston

My Life Cafe 1

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Chicken Strips Meal$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
CRISP wine-beer-eatery

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

CRISP wine-beer-eatery

2220 Bevis St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Caliano$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Honey Sriracha, Ranch, and Parsley Pesto. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
The Truffle Shuffle$19.00
Roasted Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cream. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Shady Acres$18.00
Herb Roasted Mushroom, Sun-Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula and Castos Red Sauce. All Specialty Pizzas Are Topped With Our Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Frank's Grill

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs & Bacon$8.95
Bacon Taco$4.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.95
Fegen's

 

Fegen’s

1050 Studewood Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara & Grilled Bacon$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
Tomato-Avocado Salad$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
The Nash

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
Ember & Greens

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
Wagyu Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
Hangar Kitchen

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
S.P.M$9.00
PEPPERJACK • BACON • JALAPENO • AVOCADO • WIGGY SAUCE • LETTUCE • TOMATO
Cardi B$9.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders • Slaw • Pickles
Garlic Cheese Curds$7.00
White Cheddar • Garlic •Aged Parmesan • Buttermilk Ranch
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avgolemano$4.80
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
Classic Roadster$12.00
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
Relish Restaurant & Bar

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Salad$13.00
"mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, apple vinaigrette"
Classic Burger$16.00
house-ground beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli*, RELISH pickles, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato on toasted bun with hand-cut fries
Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Maple Brussels Sprouts
Urban American Kitchen

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Crusted Salmon$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
The Classic Burger$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
Homemade Meatloaf$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
Chile Con Carne - Bowl$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
Goode Co. Taqueria

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
The Toasted Coconut

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Fried Chicken$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
Chocolate Chocolate Pie$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
Hearsay On The Green

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay On The Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$12.00
SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
Riel Houston

 

Riel Houston

1927 Fairview Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Burgers$12.00
caramelized onions, cheese, butter slider buns
Korean Crunchwrap$9.00
blackened rice • skirt steak • gauchojang • egg yolk • pickles
Gem Wedge Salad$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
The Tasting Room

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
Hanz Diner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Wings & Eggs$13.95
Grits$3.00
French Toast$5.00
UB Preserv

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
Salt and Pepper Squid$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
Crispy Rice Salad$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
The Backyard Grill

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.99
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings
Fajita Quesadillas$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
The Maverick$10.79
Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HB Beet Burger$15.00
Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo served on a pretzel bun
*Vegan
HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
HB Curry Tofu$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
Mo's Irish Pub

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
Jameson Glazed Chicken$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
The Hay Merchant

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hay Merchant

1100 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cook Like A Local$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
Bar Stools$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo$150.00
Hughie's Tavern & Grill

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Pork Banh Mi$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Vietnamese Eggrolls$8.00
Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.
Shaking Beef Specialty$14.50
Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
Savoir - ToastNow

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Broccolini Pizza$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
LFM - Local Foods Market

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LFM - Local Foods Market

2424 Dunstan, Houston

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger Salad$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
Salmon Bowl$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
50/50 Burger$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
Fire Wings Dunvale

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Dunvale

8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
Bonfire Wings - Northshore

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bonfire Wings - Northshore

13030 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mardi Gras Special$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.
Bonfire Special$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.
20 Wings$26.99
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
Tapester's Grill

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.49
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
Cobb Salad$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Fried Ribeye$16.99
Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides
Slowpokes

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
Chicken Pesto Panino$9.75
Breakfast Bagel$9.75
Coltivare

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
APPLES & FRISEE SALAD$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
