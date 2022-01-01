Houston Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.

** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**

All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

