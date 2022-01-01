Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Houston restaurants
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Houston

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna$5.00
lean tuna
Rising Sun Roll$19.00
yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette
Hamachi$5.00
Japanese yellow tail
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D - General Tso's$12.00
Salt & Pepper Fantasy
D - Kung Pao$12.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crabmeat Donut$6.50
Crabmeat donut with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo. Topped w/ wasabi furikake
Crab Salad Crunch$6.75
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Donut$6.50
Spicy tuna donut with eel sauce and spicy mayo. Topped With tempura flakes
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
The Rice Box - Heights image

 

The Rice Box - Heights

300 W 20th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao$13.49
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Peppersteak$14.49
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
Thai Tea Nitro$2.99
More about The Rice Box - Heights
Bao Bros. Bistro image

 

Bao Bros. Bistro

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.95
Sriracha, signature sweet heat sauce, green onions, mixed sesame seeds, and your choice of protein
Chicken Nugget Basket$7.50
Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce
Potstickers$6.50
Handmade pork and chicken potstickers with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and house ponzu dipping sauce
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Ono Poke image

POKE

Ono Poke

500 dallas st, Houston

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ono Tofu
Baked Tofu with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Unagi Sauce Drizzle,
Cucumbers, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots, Green Onions & Nori Strips
Shaggy Bowl
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
Spicy Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds
More about Ono Poke
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$10.00
Crazy Irishman$16.00
Creamy Mermaid$13.00
More about Soma Sushi
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire image

 

Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire

9114 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S4. Soon Dae Combo (L) 모듬순대 (L)$27.99
SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.
M6. Jok Bal JungShik 족발정식$18.99
"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with JokBal(Sliced pig's trotters cooked with special sauce) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.
BoSsam Moo 보쌈무$2.00
Radish Kimchi.
More about Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire
Kata Robata image

 

Kata Robata

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kata Robata
The Rice Box - River Oaks image

 

The Rice Box - River Oaks

1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggrolls
Old School style. Think 1988!
Salt n Pepper Chicken$7.99
Our Popcorn Chicken is SUPER tasty. Dry fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Popcorn Chicken pairs with just about anything on the menu! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
General Tso$13.49
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
More about The Rice Box - River Oaks
Giau Bar N Bites image

 

Giau Bar N Bites

9889 Bellaire Blvd E 200, Houston

Avg 4.9 (103 reviews)
More about Giau Bar N Bites
Restaurant banner

 

MYKUNA

8200 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
More about MYKUNA

