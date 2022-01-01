Houston Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Houston
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Tuna
|$5.00
lean tuna
|Rising Sun Roll
|$19.00
yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette
|Hamachi
|$5.00
Japanese yellow tail
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|D - General Tso's
|$12.00
|Salt & Pepper Fantasy
|D - Kung Pao
|$12.00
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Crabmeat Donut
|$6.50
Crabmeat donut with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo. Topped w/ wasabi furikake
|Crab Salad Crunch
|$6.75
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
|Spicy Tuna Donut
|$6.50
Spicy tuna donut with eel sauce and spicy mayo. Topped With tempura flakes
The Rice Box - Heights
300 W 20th St, Houston
|Kung Pao
|$13.49
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
|Peppersteak
|$14.49
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
|Thai Tea Nitro
|$2.99
Bao Bros. Bistro
8574 Highway 6 N., Houston
|Loaded Fries
|$8.95
Sriracha, signature sweet heat sauce, green onions, mixed sesame seeds, and your choice of protein
|Chicken Nugget Basket
|$7.50
Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce
|Potstickers
|$6.50
Handmade pork and chicken potstickers with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and house ponzu dipping sauce

Ono Poke
500 dallas st, Houston
|Ono Tofu
Baked Tofu with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Unagi Sauce Drizzle,
Cucumbers, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots, Green Onions & Nori Strips
|Shaggy Bowl
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
|Spicy Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds

Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Pork Gyoza
|$10.00
|Crazy Irishman
|$16.00
|Creamy Mermaid
|$13.00
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire
9114 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston
|S4. Soon Dae Combo (L) 모듬순대 (L)
|$27.99
SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.
|M6. Jok Bal JungShik 족발정식
|$18.99
"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with JokBal(Sliced pig's trotters cooked with special sauce) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.
|BoSsam Moo 보쌈무
|$2.00
Radish Kimchi.
The Rice Box - River Oaks
1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Eggrolls
Old School style. Think 1988!
|Salt n Pepper Chicken
|$7.99
Our Popcorn Chicken is SUPER tasty. Dry fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Popcorn Chicken pairs with just about anything on the menu! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
|General Tso
|$13.49
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
Giau Bar N Bites
9889 Bellaire Blvd E 200, Houston
MYKUNA
8200 Washington Ave, Houston