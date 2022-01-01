Houston bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|The Classic Schnitzel
|$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King’s Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
|Gourmet Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
|Soup & Salad
|$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
|The Nash Hot Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
Anvil Bar & Refuge
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned (750 ml)
|$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
|Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)
|$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
|Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)
|$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
Monkey's Tail
5802 Fulton Street, Houston
|Popular items
|WH Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Vegan Burger
|$8.00
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Wagyu Sandwich
|$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
|Garden Sammie Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa
|$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
|Quinoa Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
|Wagyu Burger
|$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Popular items
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
|Breakfast Biscuit
|$8.50
|Empanadas
|$3.00
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Avgolemano
|$4.80
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
|Classic Roadster
|$12.00
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Popular items
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Jalapeno Chicken Slider
|$3.50
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Johnny's Gold Brick
2518 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Canned Whiskey Smash
|$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
|Buying Some Thyme
|$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
|Frozen Watermelon Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Popular items
|cheese
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
|the classic
|$27.00
tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives
|parm cheesy nugz
|$7.00
fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale and Pepitas Salad
|$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
Community Bar
2703 Smith St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$15.00
|Spicy Margarita
|$12.00
|Btl Cabernet
|$32.00
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD
|$12.00
Local mixed greens tossed with a rose gastrique, fresh fried brussels sprouts, thinly sliced red onion, and goat cheese, then whipped to form a dressing.
Topped with more goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and one of our citrus and herb grilled chicken breasts.
|FRIES
|$3.00
Crispy fried skin on french fries.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|Large Latte
|$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
|El Taco Grande
|$3.90
This is a taco
|Comedy Night Jan 20th
|$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
|Houston Cowboy Burger
|$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
|Imposter Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|10 Piece Bone in Wings
|$14.00
|Loco Potato Skins
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$4.00
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
|Chile Con Carne - Bowl
|$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
|(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada
|$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Popular items
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
|Burger
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|OG Fried Chicken
|$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
|Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
|$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
|Chocolate Chocolate Pie
|$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Den
4835 Calhoun Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|P.B.&J.
|$12.95
Not your mom's P.B.&J. Pork, Beef & Jalapeno. A crowd favorite! Your taste buds will leave satisfied.
|Mozzy Sticks
|$5.95
(6) Mozzarella sticks. Crispy on the outside and cheesy goodness on the inside. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
|BBQ Cheddar Burger
|$10.95
1/4 lb. Ground Steak Angus Patty. Topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Smokey BBQ Sauce and pickles.
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay On The Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$12.00
|SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$9.00
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Popular items
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
|Jameson Glazed Chicken
|$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños