Houston bars & lounges you'll love

King's BierHaus image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Schnitzel$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King’s Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
Gourmet Deviled Eggs$9.00
4pcs, Fried Chicken Schnitzel, and 101 Bourbon-Bacon Jam.
More about King's BierHaus
The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
More about The Nash
Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar & Refuge

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned (750 ml)$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
More about Anvil Bar & Refuge
Monkey's Tail image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WH Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Quesadilla$5.00
Vegan Burger$8.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
More about Local Foods
Ember & Greens image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
Wagyu Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
More about Ember & Greens
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Slowpokes image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
Breakfast Biscuit$8.50
Empanadas$3.00
More about Slowpokes
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36 image

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avgolemano$4.80
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.80
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
Classic Roadster$12.00
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Bacon Burger$13.00
Burger$12.00
Jalapeno Chicken Slider$3.50
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Johnny's Gold Brick image

 

Johnny's Gold Brick

2518 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canned Whiskey Smash$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
Buying Some Thyme$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
Frozen Watermelon Margarita$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel image

 

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cheese$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
the classic$27.00
tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives
parm cheesy nugz$7.00
fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Egg Sandwich$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Hummus and Flatbread$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about Brasil
Community Bar image

 

Community Bar

2703 Smith St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$15.00
Spicy Margarita$12.00
Btl Cabernet$32.00
More about Community Bar
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden image

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD$12.00
Local mixed greens tossed with a rose gastrique, fresh fried brussels sprouts, thinly sliced red onion, and goat cheese, then whipped to form a dressing.
Topped with more goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and one of our citrus and herb grilled chicken breasts.
FRIES$3.00
Crispy fried skin on french fries.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Latte$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
Comedy Night Jan 20th$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
More about Siphon Coffee
On the Kirb image

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about On the Kirb
Diablo Loco Richmond image

 

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Piece Bone in Wings$14.00
Loco Potato Skins$9.00
French Fries$4.00
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
Chile Con Carne - Bowl$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
The Toasted Coconut image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Fried Chicken$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
Chocolate Chocolate Pie$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
More about The Toasted Coconut
The Den image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Den

4835 Calhoun Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
P.B.&J.$12.95
Not your mom's P.B.&J. Pork, Beef & Jalapeno. A crowd favorite! Your taste buds will leave satisfied.
Mozzy Sticks$5.95
(6) Mozzarella sticks. Crispy on the outside and cheesy goodness on the inside. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
BBQ Cheddar Burger$10.95
1/4 lb. Ground Steak Angus Patty. Topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Smokey BBQ Sauce and pickles.
More about The Den
Hearsay On The Green image

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay On The Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$12.00
SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
More about Hearsay On The Green
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about The Tasting Room
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Down House
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
Jameson Glazed Chicken$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
More about Mo's Irish Pub

