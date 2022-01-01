Houston burger restaurants you'll love

Hangar Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
S.P.M$9.00
PEPPERJACK • BACON • JALAPENO • AVOCADO • WIGGY SAUCE • LETTUCE • TOMATO
Cardi B$9.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders • Slaw • Pickles
Garlic Cheese Curds$7.00
White Cheddar • Garlic •Aged Parmesan • Buttermilk Ranch
More about Hangar Kitchen
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Bacon Burger$13.00
Burger$12.00
Jalapeno Chicken Slider$3.50
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
On the Kirb image

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about On the Kirb
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Burger$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
BuffBurger image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BuffBurger

1014 Wirt Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2704 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buff Fries$2.95
Hand Cut Fries, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Ketchup
Blue$10.95
Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bourbon Onions Jam, Arugula, Tick-Cut Bacon
Buff Classic$7.95
Butter Lettuce, Vine Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Pickle, Buff Mayo
More about BuffBurger
Burger Joint image

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Fries$4.99
Eat with a fork!
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
Bacon Parm Fries$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
More about Burger Joint
The Backyard Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.99
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings
Fajita Quesadillas$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
The Maverick$10.79
Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
More about The Backyard Grill
Fire Wings Dunvale image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Dunvale

8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about Fire Wings Dunvale
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$4.00
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
4pc Tender Basket$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Burger Public image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Public

10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston

Avg 3.8 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
42 OUNCERS (3 LB)$41.99
14 OUNCERS (1 LB)$14.99
KIDS MEAL$4.99
More about Burger Public
Dak & Bop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts.$12.60
fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard
Truffle Parm Fries.$15.75
Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley
Dak Sandwich.$15.75
our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)
More about Dak & Bop
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
Super Food Grain Bowl$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
FM Burger (4 oz)$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
LA Burgers and Daiquiris image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich$7.99
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.
Cheesy Boudin Ball$1.79
Boudin ball stuffed with pepper jack cheese.
4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips$10.55
Served with fries and choice our BBQ sauce, big easy sweet heat sauce or Louisiana Spicy Gold Sauce.
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant

13420 TX-249, Houston

Avg 4.6 (714 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
Pizza And Wings$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
10 Pcs Wings$10.79
More about Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant
Burger Joint image

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Parm Fries$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
Mexi Burger$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo
More about Burger Joint
FM Kitchen & Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Spicy Fried Chicken$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
Tots$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Underbelly Hospitality Tamales image

 

Underbelly Hospitality Tamales

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Javi's Pork Tamales$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!
More about Underbelly Hospitality Tamales
Daiq's - LIVE image

 

Daiq's - LIVE

7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Daiq's - LIVE
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX image

 

Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX

1012 congress ave, houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX
Stacked Pickle image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Stacked Pickle

6944 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stacked Pickle
Barkley's image

 

Barkley's

2300 Louisiana St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barkley's
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hobbit Cafe

2243 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hobbit Cafe

