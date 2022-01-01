Houston burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Houston
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|S.P.M
|$9.00
PEPPERJACK • BACON • JALAPENO • AVOCADO • WIGGY SAUCE • LETTUCE • TOMATO
|Cardi B
|$9.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders • Slaw • Pickles
|Garlic Cheese Curds
|$7.00
White Cheddar • Garlic •Aged Parmesan • Buttermilk Ranch
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Popular items
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Jalapeno Chicken Slider
|$3.50
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
|Houston Cowboy Burger
|$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
|Imposter Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Popular items
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
|Burger
|$14.00
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BuffBurger
1014 Wirt Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Buff Fries
|$2.95
Hand Cut Fries, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Ketchup
|Blue
|$10.95
Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bourbon Onions Jam, Arugula, Tick-Cut Bacon
|Buff Classic
|$7.95
Butter Lettuce, Vine Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Pickle, Buff Mayo
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Queso Fries
|$4.99
Eat with a fork!
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
|Bacon Parm Fries
|$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|The Maverick
|$10.79
Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Dunvale
8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.00
|4pc Tender Basket
|$13.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Public
10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston
|Popular items
|42 OUNCERS (3 LB)
|$41.99
|14 OUNCERS (1 LB)
|$14.99
|KIDS MEAL
|$4.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts.
|$12.60
fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard
|Truffle Parm Fries.
|$15.75
Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley
|Dak Sandwich.
|$15.75
our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Popular items
|Tots
|$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
|Super Food Grain Bowl
|$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
|FM Burger (4 oz)
|$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
|$7.99
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.
|Cheesy Boudin Ball
|$1.79
Boudin ball stuffed with pepper jack cheese.
|4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips
|$10.55
Served with fries and choice our BBQ sauce, big easy sweet heat sauce or Louisiana Spicy Gold Sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant
13420 TX-249, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
|Pizza And Wings
|$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
|10 Pcs Wings
|$10.79
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Bacon Parm Fries
|$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
|Mexi Burger
|$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
|Tots
|$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
Underbelly Hospitality Tamales
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Javi's Pork Tamales
|$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX
1012 congress ave, houston
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Stacked Pickle
6944 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston