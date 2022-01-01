Houston cafés you'll love

My Life Cafe 1 image

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Chicken Strips Meal$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Cookie Butter$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Spinach Crêpe$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crêpe$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
Flat White$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
The Specter$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*Chicken Taco$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
*The Dude$8.50
banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.
*Kale Salad$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Slowpokes image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
Breakfast Biscuit$8.50
Empanadas$3.00
Sweet Paris image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Caprese Panini$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
Canary Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.75
Cafe Au Lait$3.25
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Nutella Crepe$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
CYO Sweet Waffle$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Active Passion image

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Latte$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
Americano$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Latte$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
Comedy Night Jan 20th$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
S'mores Crêpe$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Champagne Cake$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
Vanilla Cake$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Lemon Berry Cake$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
My Life Cafe 2 image

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 Cookies$1.99
Freshly baked cookies.
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Omelet$5.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tahini Cauliflower Steak$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
Quiche Du Jour$14.00
with side salad
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey or Ham Pesto Panini$10.00
Sliced turkey and provolone, fresh basil pesto and a touch of mayo pressed on ciabatta bread.
Roma Panini$10.00
Sliced tomato, mushrooms, feta, goat, and provolone, pesto and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
IXIM RESTAURANT image

 

IXIM RESTAURANT

409 Travis st, houston

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria tacos$15.00
Braised brisket, savory chili broth, cilantro, onion
Charro beans$6.00
pinto beans, spicy tomato broth, chorizo, bacon, chicharron
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Slowpokes image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
Chicken Pesto Panino$9.75
Breakfast Bagel$9.75
Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

800 Capitol Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Our house iced coffee, less bitter and more caffeinated than a traditional brew.
Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk.
Cortado$3.75
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
Tiger Sugar image

 

Tiger Sugar

9393 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLK SGR BLK TEA LATTE$4.50
[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE$5.50
BLK SGR GRN TEA$3.75
Blonde Biscotti image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Blonde Biscotti

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pup-Scotti$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
Latte$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
Flat White$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
Common Bond On the Go image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dough Box$33.00
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
available until 2 pm
Sugar Cookie Kit$22.00
8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Earthcraft Juicery

1909 W Gray St B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Power Bowl$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Acai Bowl$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Earth Bowl$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
Tinys Milk & Cookies image

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MC Club$15.00
turkey, havarti cheese, house pickles, basil pesto aioli, honey whole wheat
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies$5.50
bundle of two
Baker's Sandwich$11.00
rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
