Houston cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Houston
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
|Chicken Strips Meal
|$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap
|$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Cookie Butter
|$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken & Spinach Crêpe
|$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crêpe
|$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
|Smoked Salmon Crêpe
|$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.
|Flat White
|$3.75
Espresso shot with 4oz of steamed milk. A bit less foamy than a cappuccino.
|The Specter
|$5.00
Latte with agave, cinnamon, & nutmeg.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|Popular items
|*Chicken Taco
|$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
|*The Dude
|$8.50
banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.
|*Kale Salad
|$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
|Breakfast Biscuit
|$8.50
|Empanadas
|$3.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Caprese Panini
|$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
|Cafe Au Lait
|$3.25
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Nutella Crepe
|$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
|CYO Sweet Waffle
|$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
|Latte
|$4.60
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk
|Americano
|$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|Large Latte
|$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
|El Taco Grande
|$3.90
This is a taco
|Comedy Night Jan 20th
|$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|S'mores Crêpe
|$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Strawberry Champagne Cake
|$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
|Vanilla Cake
|$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|2 Cookies
|$1.99
Freshly baked cookies.
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
|Omelet
|$5.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Tahini Cauliflower Steak
|$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
|Quiche Du Jour
|$14.00
with side salad
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Popular items
|Turkey or Ham Pesto Panini
|$10.00
Sliced turkey and provolone, fresh basil pesto and a touch of mayo pressed on ciabatta bread.
|Roma Panini
|$10.00
Sliced tomato, mushrooms, feta, goat, and provolone, pesto and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
IXIM RESTAURANT
409 Travis st, houston
|Popular items
|Birria tacos
|$15.00
Braised brisket, savory chili broth, cilantro, onion
|Charro beans
|$6.00
pinto beans, spicy tomato broth, chorizo, bacon, chicharron
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.00
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Popular items
|Seasonal
*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!
|Chicken Pesto Panino
|$9.75
|Breakfast Bagel
|$9.75
Boomtown Coffee
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Our house iced coffee, less bitter and more caffeinated than a traditional brew.
|Latte
|$4.50
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk.
|Cortado
|$3.75
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
Tiger Sugar
9393 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|BLK SGR BLK TEA LATTE
|$4.50
|[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE
|$5.50
|BLK SGR GRN TEA
|$3.75
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Pup-Scotti
|$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
|Latte
|$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
|Flat White
|$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Tinys Milk & Cookies
2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Dough Box
|$33.00
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
available until 2 pm
|Sugar Cookie Kit
|$22.00
8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
Earthcraft Juicery
1909 W Gray St B, Houston
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
|Acai Bowl
|$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
|Earth Bowl
|$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
Tinys Milk & Cookies
9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston
|Popular items
|MC Club
|$15.00
turkey, havarti cheese, house pickles, basil pesto aioli, honey whole wheat
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
|Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
|$5.50
bundle of two
|Baker's Sandwich
|$11.00
rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
- 2