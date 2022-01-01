Houston Chicken restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
1919b N Shepherd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nSandwich
|$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Quarter
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries SM
|$2.89
Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!
|Bourbon Street Special
8 Pc Jumbo Wing or Boneless
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)
|St. James Special
|$12.98
4 Catfish Fillets
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Torta Rey
|$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Peri Peri Factory
6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Burger
|$9.25
|Quarter Chicken – Breast
|$7.95
|Whole Chicken
|$22.95
Kure Wings & Grill
1411 gessner rd #A, Houston
|Popular items
|A2. Garlic Fried Calamari
|$9.99
|A1. Shrimp Tempura
|$9.99
|W2. Light-coated Fried Wings
|$13.99
Fire Wings Mission Bend
6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|10 Piece Bone in Wings
|$14.00
|Loco Potato Skins
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$4.00
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
|Half Rack & 2 Tenders
|$19.99
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|Tostada La Siberia
|$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
LIT Chicken
712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Chopped Beef Baked Potatoe
|$16.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|2 Pc Chicken +1 Side
|$12.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
6106 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Popular items
|Mini Box
|$6.99
|1/2 Lb Not Peeled Shrimp
|$6.99
|Boiled Egg
|$1.00
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Piece Tender
|$8.85
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|2 Piece Tender
|$6.69
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Dunvale
8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bonfire Wings - Northshore
13030 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Mardi Gras Special
|$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.
|Bonfire Special
|$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.
|20 Wings
|$26.99
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sticky's Chicken
2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Chicken Over Rice
|$9.75
Sautéed Chicken over Garlic Fried Rice
- sticky's sauce
- aioli
- green onions
*Best w/ an Egg*
|OG Wings
|$9.95
sweet garlic BBQ
|Karaage over Rice
|$9.75
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mico's Hot Chicken
1603 N Durham Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
|The Sammich
|$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
|2 Piece Tender Basket
|$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|SAUSAGE LINK
|$2.49
|CORN
|$0.75
|CRAWFISH (ONLINE)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts.
|$12.60
fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard
|Truffle Parm Fries.
|$15.75
Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley
|Dak Sandwich.
|$15.75
our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant
13420 TX-249, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
|Pizza And Wings
|$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
|10 Pcs Wings
|$10.79
Bonfire Wings - Aldine
10701 North Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$13.89
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
|Bourbon Street Special
|$15.89
10 wings and fries.
|Mardi Gras Special
|$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
7170 Lawndale St, Houston
|Popular items
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
|4 Piece Chicken
|$9.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings - Uvalde
18 Uvalde Rd., Houston
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Swamp Kingz
2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A, Houston
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Stacked Pickle
6944 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston
Trill Burgers
2313 Edwards street,, Houston
|Popular items
|OG Trill Burger
|$9.95
2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese on Martin's Potato Buns with: Trill Sauce & Pickles
|Grilled Onion Burger
|$9.95
2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese and Grilled Onions on Martin's Potato Buns
|Vegan Trill Burger
|$9.95
2 smashed Beleaf Patties, vegan cheese, grilled onions, on vagan buns