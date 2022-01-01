Houston Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Houston

Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

1919b N Shepherd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick’nSandwich$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
Wing Quarter image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Quarter

3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Fries SM$2.89
Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!
Bourbon Street Special
8 Pc Jumbo Wing or Boneless
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)
St. James Special$12.98
4 Catfish Fillets
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Torta Rey$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
The Peri Peri Factory image

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Peri Peri Factory

6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Breast Burger$9.25
Quarter Chicken – Breast$7.95
Whole Chicken$22.95
Kure Wings & Grill image

 

Kure Wings & Grill

1411 gessner rd #A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
A2. Garlic Fried Calamari$9.99
A1. Shrimp Tempura$9.99
W2. Light-coated Fried Wings$13.99
Fire Wings Mission Bend image

 

Fire Wings Mission Bend

6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Diablo Loco Richmond image

 

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Piece Bone in Wings$14.00
Loco Potato Skins$9.00
French Fries$4.00
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Half Rack & 2 Tenders$19.99
Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
Tostada La Siberia$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
LIT Chicken image

 

LIT Chicken

712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Beef Baked Potatoe$16.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2 Pc Chicken +1 Side$12.00
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Flautas (4)$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings image

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Box$6.99
1/2 Lb Not Peeled Shrimp$6.99
Boiled Egg$1.00
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Piece Tender$8.85
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
2 Piece Tender$6.69
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
Fire Wings Dunvale image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Dunvale

8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
Bonfire Wings - Northshore image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bonfire Wings - Northshore

13030 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mardi Gras Special$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.
Bonfire Special$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.
20 Wings$26.99
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
Sticky's Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sticky's Chicken

2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Over Rice$9.75
Sautéed Chicken over Garlic Fried Rice
- sticky's sauce
- aioli
- green onions
*Best w/ an Egg*
OG Wings$9.95
sweet garlic BBQ
Karaage over Rice$9.75
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mico's Hot Chicken

1603 N Durham Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
The Sammich$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
2 Piece Tender Basket$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAUSAGE LINK$2.49
CORN$0.75
CRAWFISH (ONLINE)
Dak & Bop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts.$12.60
fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard
Truffle Parm Fries.$15.75
Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley
Dak Sandwich.$15.75
our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant

13420 TX-249, Houston

Avg 4.6 (714 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
Pizza And Wings$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
10 Pcs Wings$10.79
Bonfire Wings - Aldine image

 

Bonfire Wings - Aldine

10701 North Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$13.89
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
Bourbon Street Special$15.89
10 wings and fries.
Mardi Gras Special$11.39
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

7170 Lawndale St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Flautas (4)$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
4 Piece Chicken$9.99
2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas
Daiq's - LIVE image

 

Daiq's - LIVE

7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Paisas Chicken image

CHICKEN

Paisas Chicken

4240 HIGHWAY 6 SUITE F, Houston

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings - Uvalde image

 

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings - Uvalde

18 Uvalde Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Swamp Kingz image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Swamp Kingz

2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A, Houston

Avg 4.2 (732 reviews)
Takeout
Stacked Pickle image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Stacked Pickle

6944 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Yonderlust - Goode Co. image

 

Yonderlust - Goode Co.

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Trill Burgers image

 

Trill Burgers

2313 Edwards street,, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OG Trill Burger$9.95
2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese on Martin's Potato Buns with: Trill Sauce & Pickles
Grilled Onion Burger$9.95
2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese and Grilled Onions on Martin's Potato Buns
Vegan Trill Burger$9.95
2 smashed Beleaf Patties, vegan cheese, grilled onions, on vagan buns
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOILED EGG$1.29
SMACK SAUCE$0.75
BAYOU BOX #4 (14 BOILED SHRIMP)$15.49
