Houston Chinese restaurants you'll love
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|D - General Tso's
|$12.00
|Salt & Pepper Fantasy
|D - Kung Pao
|$12.00
More about Dumpling Haus
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Popular items
|Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork (港式叉燒)
|$10.00
Glazed HK style BBQ pork over your choice of base served with bok choy and pickled cabbage
|Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons
|$8.00
Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over chicken wontons topped with cilantro and bok choy
|Honey Glazed Soy BBQ Chicken (GF)
|$10.00
Honey Glazed Soy Marinated BBQ Chicken served over white rice with bok choy and picked cabbage
More about The Rice Box - Heights
The Rice Box - Heights
300 W 20th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Kung Pao
|$13.49
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
|Peppersteak
|$14.49
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
|Thai Tea Nitro
|$2.99
More about Chow Wok Houston
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
|$5.50
aka Crab Rangoons
aka Crab Puffs
aka Cheese Rangoons
|F1. House Special Fried Rice
|$8.50
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
|H2. General Tso Chicken
|$9.95
w/ Broccoli
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Bao Bros. Bistro
8574 Highway 6 N., Houston
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$8.95
Sriracha, signature sweet heat sauce, green onions, mixed sesame seeds, and your choice of protein
|Chicken Nugget Basket
|$7.50
Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce
|Potstickers
|$6.50
Handmade pork and chicken potstickers with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and house ponzu dipping sauce
More about Pepper Twins
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HOT POT • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Pepper Twins
1915 W Gray St, Houston
More about The Rice Box - River Oaks
The Rice Box - River Oaks
1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Eggrolls
Old School style. Think 1988!
|Salt n Pepper Chicken
|$7.99
Our Popcorn Chicken is SUPER tasty. Dry fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Popcorn Chicken pairs with just about anything on the menu! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
|General Tso
|$13.49
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
More about Panda Express
Panda Express
3950 S Terminal Road, Houston