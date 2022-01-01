Houston Chinese restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Houston

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D - General Tso's$12.00
Salt & Pepper Fantasy
D - Kung Pao$12.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Dumpling Haus image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hong Kong Style BBQ Pork (港式叉燒)$10.00
Glazed HK style BBQ pork over your choice of base served with bok choy and pickled cabbage
Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons$8.00
Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over chicken wontons topped with cilantro and bok choy
Honey Glazed Soy BBQ Chicken (GF)$10.00
Honey Glazed Soy Marinated BBQ Chicken served over white rice with bok choy and picked cabbage
More about Dumpling Haus
The Rice Box - Heights image

 

The Rice Box - Heights

300 W 20th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao$13.49
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade.
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Peppersteak$14.49
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
Thai Tea Nitro$2.99
More about The Rice Box - Heights
Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)$5.50
aka Crab Rangoons
aka Crab Puffs
aka Cheese Rangoons
F1. House Special Fried Rice$8.50
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
H2. General Tso Chicken$9.95
w/ Broccoli
More about Chow Wok Houston
Bao Bros. Bistro image

 

Bao Bros. Bistro

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$8.95
Sriracha, signature sweet heat sauce, green onions, mixed sesame seeds, and your choice of protein
Chicken Nugget Basket$7.50
Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce
Potstickers$6.50
Handmade pork and chicken potstickers with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and house ponzu dipping sauce
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Kim Son - Bellaire image

DIM SUM

Kim Son - Bellaire

10603 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kim Son - Bellaire
Pepper Twins image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HOT POT • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Pepper Twins

1915 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2242 reviews)
More about Pepper Twins
The Rice Box - River Oaks image

 

The Rice Box - River Oaks

1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggrolls
Old School style. Think 1988!
Salt n Pepper Chicken$7.99
Our Popcorn Chicken is SUPER tasty. Dry fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Popcorn Chicken pairs with just about anything on the menu! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
General Tso$13.49
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
More about The Rice Box - River Oaks
Main pic

 

Panda Express

3950 S Terminal Road, Houston

Avg 3.6 (313 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Panda Express

