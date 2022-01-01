Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston food trucks you'll love

Houston restaurants
Must-try food trucks in Houston

Herban Frequency image

 

Herban Frequency

1517 Alabama Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phatty Fries$15.00
Reeeeemiiix!!
We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!
Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓$15.00
Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions.
A FrEQ Fam Favorite!
The Phatty Melt 2.0$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries.
We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚
More about Herban Frequency
The Backyard Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Double Dare$7.39
Choose two of the following: you can double up if you wanna. Fried pickles, bottlecaps, cheese sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Fried Chicken$8.49
Take the chicken fried steak aboveremove the steak- and put in chicken
Chicken Platter$10.29
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
More about The Backyard Grill
Turkey Leg Hut Express image

 

Turkey Leg Hut Express

4902 Almeda, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Turkey Leg$24.00
Alfredo Stuffed Leg$32.00
Cajun Crawfish Mac & Cheese Leg$28.00
More about Turkey Leg Hut Express
Saint Claire’s Fryhouse image

 

Saint Claire’s Fryhouse

3203 North Macgregor Way, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Saint Claire’s Fryhouse
Jolly Roger Houston image

 

Jolly Roger Houston

7021 longview st, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Jolly Roger Houston
Made-N-L.A. Food Truck image

 

Made-N-L.A. Food Truck

957 Wakefield Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$7.00
Kobe Sliders$13.00
Cali Fries$13.00
More about Made-N-L.A. Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Rabbit's Got the Gun

708 Hogan St, Houston

No reviews yet
More about Rabbit's Got the Gun

