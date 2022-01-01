Houston food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Houston
Herban Frequency
1517 Alabama Street, Houston
Phatty Fries
|$15.00
Reeeeemiiix!!
We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!
Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓
|$15.00
Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions.
A FrEQ Fam Favorite!
The Phatty Melt 2.0
|$22.00
Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries.
We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
Double Dare
|$7.39
Choose two of the following: you can double up if you wanna. Fried pickles, bottlecaps, cheese sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Fried Chicken
|$8.49
Take the chicken fried steak aboveremove the steak- and put in chicken
Chicken Platter
|$10.29
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
Turkey Leg Hut Express
4902 Almeda, Houston
Stuffed Turkey Leg
|$24.00
Alfredo Stuffed Leg
|$32.00
Cajun Crawfish Mac & Cheese Leg
|$28.00
Made-N-L.A. Food Truck
957 Wakefield Dr, Houston
Hand Cut Fries
|$7.00
Kobe Sliders
|$13.00
Cali Fries
|$13.00
Rabbit's Got the Gun
708 Hogan St, Houston