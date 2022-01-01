Houston Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Houston
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
Popular items
15. Beef Fajita Taco
$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
41. Quesadilla
$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblito
9425 Richmond Ave, Houston
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa
$21.05
Large size grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Buñuelo
$1.98
Fried cheese ball
Ajíaco Bogotano Medium
$12.70
Medium size (24Oz) soup made of three kinds of potatoes and shredded chicken Served with rice and avocado
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
811 Louisiana St, Houston
Popular items
Beef
$2.99
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Alfajores Maicena
$2.50
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.
Chimichurri 2oz
$0.50
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
GRILL
Emporio Brazilian Grill
12288 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Popular items
Fried Yucca Appetizer
$8.99
Brazilian Potato Salad
$5.49
Grilled Medium 6 Shrimp
$5.99
Popular items
Soursop
Tilapia Frita
$12.00
Palitos de queso (5x)
$6.50
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco
$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla
$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
Popular items
BREAKFAST Tacos
$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)
$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
TORTA Mixta
$13.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
Popular items
Orange
Passion Fruit
Ajiaco (Sabado/Domingo)
$10.50
Aroma Colombia
13346 briar forest drive #140, Houston
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa
$17.99
Yuca/Cassava
Aroma Colombia Picada
$35.10
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
Popular items
16. Chicken Fajita Taco
$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
21. Cuban Taco
$4.25
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
WRAPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Batanga
908 Congress Ave, Houston
Popular items
Empanades de Carne
$8.00
Cubano to Share
$11.00
Yuca Chips
$5.00
Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen
5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180, Houston
Popular items
Bistec Encebollado
$15.95
Pan de Gallina
$7.95
De Queso
$2.50
Reggae Hut Café
4814 Almeda Rd, Houston
Popular items
Jerk Chicken
$12.50
Jamaica’s original spicy jerk chicken
Beef Patty
$3.50
Warm baked pastry filled with seasoned ground beef
Oxtails
$29.50
Mouth watering oxtail stew with carrots & vegetables