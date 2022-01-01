Houston Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Houston

El Rey Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
More about El Rey Taqueria
Mi Pueblito image

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblito

9425 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$21.05
Large size grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Buñuelo$1.98
Fried cheese ball
Ajíaco Bogotano Medium$12.70
Medium size (24Oz) soup made of three kinds of potatoes and shredded chicken Served with rice and avocado
More about Mi Pueblito
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

811 Louisiana St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef$2.99
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Alfajores Maicena$2.50
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.
Chimichurri 2oz$0.50
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Emporio Brazilian Grill image

GRILL

Emporio Brazilian Grill

12288 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Yucca Appetizer$8.99
Brazilian Potato Salad$5.49
Grilled Medium 6 Shrimp$5.99
More about Emporio Brazilian Grill
Paisas Twin image

 

Paisas Twin

14045 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soursop
Tilapia Frita$12.00
Palitos de queso (5x)$6.50
More about Paisas Twin
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
La Calle Tacos image

 

La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
TORTA Mixta$13.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
More about La Calle Tacos
Paisas Twin image

GRILL

Paisas Twin

9430 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orange
Passion Fruit
Ajiaco (Sabado/Domingo)$10.50
More about Paisas Twin
Aroma Colombia image

 

Aroma Colombia

13346 briar forest drive #140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$17.99
Yuca/Cassava
Aroma Colombia Picada$35.10
More about Aroma Colombia
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16. Chicken Fajita Taco$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
21. Cuban Taco$4.25
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Batanga image

WRAPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Batanga

908 Congress Ave, Houston

Avg 3.2 (1300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanades de Carne$8.00
Cubano to Share$11.00
Yuca Chips$5.00
More about Batanga
Paisas Chicken image

CHICKEN

Paisas Chicken

4240 HIGHWAY 6 SUITE F, Houston

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Paisas Chicken
La Fogata Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES

La Fogata Restaurant

11630 Southwest FWY, Houston

Avg 4.7 (451 reviews)
Takeout
More about La Fogata Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen

5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bistec Encebollado$15.95
Pan de Gallina$7.95
De Queso$2.50
More about Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Jamaica’s original spicy jerk chicken
Beef Patty$3.50
Warm baked pastry filled with seasoned ground beef
Oxtails$29.50
Mouth watering oxtail stew with carrots & vegetables
More about Reggae Hut Café
Restaurant banner

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

Marines Empanadas

3227 Hillcroft St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
More about Marines Empanadas

