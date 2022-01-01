Houston Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Houston
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Chips & Queso Blanco.
|$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Grilled Beef Taco.
|$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Popular items
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Torta Rey
|$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|Popular items
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Popular items
|Mosaico
|$9.99
5 Corn Tacos Or 3 Flour Tacos of your Choice. Please Write On the Notes How Many of Each Tacos do you want.
|Lupitas
|$9.99
Meat, Avocado and Queso Fresco Tacos
|Choriqueso
|$7.50
Melted white cheese, chorizo and tortillas. Not Dipping Cheese
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork
|$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Pollo
|$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Combo Fajitas - Medium
|$32.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
|Mushroom Quesadillas
|$10.00
Fresh Corn Tortillas with Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Mexican Cheeses, Onions, and Avocado Cream Sauce
|Nachos
|$12.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
Veegos
10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Jalapeño Beyond Burger (NEW)
|$14.00
Beyond burger made with jalapeños inside patty. Plant based, with NO SOY, and NON GMO.
|Flauta Plate
|$10.00
|Taco Plate
|$12.00
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$4.75
|Sm Baja Queso
|$5.99
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.50
|Large Chile Con Queso
|$11.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
|Supreme Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Burrito w/meat
|$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Popular items
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|Tostada La Siberia
|$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Popular items
|TG Frozen Gin and Tonic
|$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
6106 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|Popular items
|FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ CHICKEN
|$16.95
A large chicken fajita taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
|ENCHILADAS CHEESE
|$13.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
|SOPA DE TORTILLA
|$10.95
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips
TACOS • SALADS
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Pollo Guisado Taco
|$2.89
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Popular items
|Large Chile con queso
|$11.99
|Fajitas X2 Combo
|$47.75
|Tacos Al Carbon Beef
|$17.99
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Fajitas For 4 Mix
|$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
|Small Chile Con Queso
|$3.75
4 oz
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Plate
|$13.52
Melted mozzarella (gluten free/contains soy) & your choice of meat stuffed in a homemade flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato & crema on the side. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & pinto beans. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
|Torta
|$9.36
Your choice of meat, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, & avocado stuffed into a made-from-scratch bolillo
|Birria Tacos
|$14.99
(3) Corn tortillas stuffed with vegan mozzarella served with a side of Barbacoa & our very own consommé (for dunking)! Comes with your choice of Spanish or Cilantro Corn rice.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Popular items
|Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST Tacos
|$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
|STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)
|$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
|TORTA Mixta
|$13.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Custom Breakfast Tacos
|$2.79
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
- 2