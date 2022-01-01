Houston Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Houston

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Chips & Queso Blanco.$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Torta Rey$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
More about Rey del Pollo
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
El Rey Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
More about El Rey Taqueria
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mosaico$9.99
5 Corn Tacos Or 3 Flour Tacos of your Choice. Please Write On the Notes How Many of Each Tacos do you want.
Lupitas$9.99
Meat, Avocado and Queso Fresco Tacos
Choriqueso$7.50
Melted white cheese, chorizo and tortillas. Not Dipping Cheese
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork$3.00
Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Pollo$3.00
Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Cantina Barba
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation image

 

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Fajitas - Medium$32.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Mushroom Quesadillas$10.00
Fresh Corn Tortillas with Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Mexican Cheeses, Onions, and Avocado Cream Sauce
Nachos$12.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
More about The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
Veegos image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeño Beyond Burger (NEW)$14.00
Beyond burger made with jalapeños inside patty. Plant based, with NO SOY, and NON GMO.
Flauta Plate$10.00
Taco Plate$12.00
More about Veegos
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$5.25
Jerk Chicken Taco$4.75
Sm Baja Queso$5.99
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$15.99
Cheese Enchiladas$12.50
Large Chile Con Queso$11.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
The Taco Stand image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Taco$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Supreme Burrito$9.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
Burrito w/meat$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
More about The Taco Stand
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
Tostada La Siberia$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Frozen Gin and Tonic$32.00
All to go alcohol orders MUST contain food item.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.
Cheeseburger$7.00
All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.
More about Eight Row Flint
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Flautas (4)$9.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRONNIE'S SUPERIOR W/ CHICKEN$16.95
A large chicken fajita taco and Cheese Enchilada Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and your choice of beans
ENCHILADAS CHEESE$13.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
SOPA DE TORTILLA$10.95
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering image

TACOS • SALADS

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Pollo Guisado Taco$2.89
Pastor Taco$3.49
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chile con queso$11.99
Fajitas X2 Combo$47.75
Tacos Al Carbon Beef$17.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Fajitas For 4 Mix$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Small Chile Con Queso$3.75
4 oz
More about Ninfa's
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Fish Taco.$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Cascabel Mexican Vegan image

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla Plate$13.52
Melted mozzarella (gluten free/contains soy) & your choice of meat stuffed in a homemade flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato & crema on the side. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & pinto beans. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
Torta$9.36
Your choice of meat, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, & avocado stuffed into a made-from-scratch bolillo
Birria Tacos$14.99
(3) Corn tortillas stuffed with vegan mozzarella served with a side of Barbacoa & our very own consommé (for dunking)! Comes with your choice of Spanish or Cilantro Corn rice.
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
La Calle Tacos image

 

La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
TORTA Mixta$13.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
More about La Calle Tacos
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Custom Breakfast Tacos$2.79
Pastor Taco$3.49
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
Burger Public image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Public

10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston

Avg 3.8 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
42 OUNCERS (3 LB)$41.99
14 OUNCERS (1 LB)$14.99
KIDS MEAL$4.99
More about Burger Public

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Houston

Cookies

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Cheese Pizza

Fried Rice

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston