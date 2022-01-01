Houston pizza restaurants you'll love
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
712 Main ST, Houston
Popular items
Maui Sunset
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, HAM, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION
Salad
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, ANY TOPPINGS AND PROTEIN
ADD DRINK and COOKIE or CHIPS FOR $3
Wrap
LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
Popular items
Caesar Salad
$13.00
Romaine, croutons, grana padano, with a side of Caesar dressing.
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
$19.00
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Linguini with Meatballs
$17.00
Linguini pasta in marinara with meatballs
More about Brasil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
Popular items
Kale and Pepitas Salad
$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Egg Sandwich
$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Hummus and Flatbread
$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about On the Kirb
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap
$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger
$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Imposter Burger
$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about Impero Italiano
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana
$23.00
chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
Classic Cheese
$16.00
Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"
Margherita
$19.00
The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.
More about Southern Yankee
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Yankee
930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston
Popular items
Meat Lovers
$15.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion
Mozzarella Cheese Pizza
$11.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella
Margherita
$11.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
Popular items
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)
$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Pizza Rolls
$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Tiny Champions
PIZZA
Tiny Champions
2617 McKinney St, Houston
Popular items
Cheese
$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, parm
Bolognese
$20.00
Rigatoni with beef + pork bolognese, pecorino.
Braised Beans
$12.00
braised beans, charred pickles, toum, croutons
More about BOH Pasta & Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
BOH Pasta & Pizza
409 Travis St., Houston
Popular items
Bucatini alla Carbonara
$14.00
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce
$14.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili
$14.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Osso & Kristalla
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Osso & Kristalla
1515 Texas, Houston
Popular items
OSSO GOOD MEATBALLS
$9.00
CAESAR
$9.00
PEPPERONI PIZZA
$11.00
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
Popular items
Baked Buffalo Wings
$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
16" Chz
$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
10" Chz
$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
Popular items
8 Wings
$9.50
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Fettuccini Alfredo
$8.75
Fettuccini noodles tossed with our homemade, creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese
Fried Cheese Sticks
$6.25
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
More about Bocca
Bocca
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.00
Exactly how it sounds ;)
Carbonara
$17.00
Pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Egg, Black Pepper, & Chive
Chicken Parmigiana
$28.00
Classic House Red Sauce, Homemade Mozzarella, Parmigiana-Reggiano
More about Lucky's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky's Pub
17754 Katy FWY, Houston
Popular items
VIP Table for 6
$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table
$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10
$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo
$11.50
FETTUCCINE PASTA TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE. TOPPED
WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND PARSLEY.
Hamburger
$11.00
TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, RED
ONIONS, AND PICKLES.
Chicago Dog
$11.00
VIENNA FRANK WITH VIENNA RELISH, ONION, TOMATO, SPEAR PICKLE, SPORT
PEPPERS, CELERY SALT, ON A POPPY SEED BUN
More about Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant
13420 TX-249, Houston
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms
$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
Pizza And Wings
$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
10 Pcs Wings
$10.79
More about Porta'Vino
Porta'Vino
7800 Washington Ave, Houston
Popular items
Cornflake Calamari
$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
Black Truffle Tagliatelle
$29.00
porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles
Coconut Cream Pie
$8.00
our #1 best seller