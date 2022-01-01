Houston pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Houston

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall image

PIZZA

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

712 Main ST, Houston

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maui Sunset
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, HAM, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION
Salad
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, ANY TOPPINGS AND PROTEIN
ADD DRINK and COOKIE or CHIPS FOR $3
Wrap
LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, grana padano, with a side of Caesar dressing.
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken$19.00
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Linguini with Meatballs$17.00
Linguini pasta in marinara with meatballs
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Egg Sandwich$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Hummus and Flatbread$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
On the Kirb image

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
Impero Italiano image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
Classic Cheese$16.00
Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"
Margherita$19.00
The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.
Southern Yankee image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Yankee

930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston

Avg 4.8 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lovers$15.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion
Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$11.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella
Margherita$11.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Tiny Champions image

PIZZA

Tiny Champions

2617 McKinney St, Houston

Avg 5 (1604 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, parm
Bolognese$20.00
Rigatoni with beef + pork bolognese, pecorino.
Braised Beans$12.00
braised beans, charred pickles, toum, croutons
BOH Pasta & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

BOH Pasta & Pizza

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bucatini alla Carbonara$14.00
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce$14.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili$14.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
Osso & Kristalla image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Osso & Kristalla

1515 Texas, Houston

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OSSO GOOD MEATBALLS$9.00
CAESAR$9.00
PEPPERONI PIZZA$11.00
Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
16" Chz$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$9.50
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Fettuccini Alfredo$8.75
Fettuccini noodles tossed with our homemade, creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese
Fried Cheese Sticks$6.25
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Exactly how it sounds ;)
Carbonara$17.00
Pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Egg, Black Pepper, & Chive
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Classic House Red Sauce, Homemade Mozzarella, Parmigiana-Reggiano
Lucky's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky's Pub

17754 Katy FWY, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VIP Table for 6$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.50
FETTUCCINE PASTA TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE. TOPPED
WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND PARSLEY.
Hamburger$11.00
TWO ¼ POUND PATTIES WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, RED
ONIONS, AND PICKLES.
Chicago Dog$11.00
VIENNA FRANK WITH VIENNA RELISH, ONION, TOMATO, SPEAR PICKLE, SPORT
PEPPERS, CELERY SALT, ON A POPPY SEED BUN
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant

13420 TX-249, Houston

Avg 4.6 (714 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
Pizza And Wings$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
10 Pcs Wings$10.79
Porta'Vino image

 

Porta'Vino

7800 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornflake Calamari$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
Black Truffle Tagliatelle$29.00
porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles
Coconut Cream Pie$8.00
our #1 best seller
Restaurant banner

 

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd

1951 West TC Jester Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
