Al pastor tacos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

18. Taco Al Pastor image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
18. Taco Al Pastor$3.99
Lean pork meat cooked in light Mexican sauce topped with onion and fresh cilantro
More about El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Al Pastor$4.95
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$22.00
Wood Oven Roasted Pork with Pineapple, Onions, and Salsa de Tomatillo
More about The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
18. Taco Al Pastor image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
18. Taco Al Pastor$3.99
lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Banner pic

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway

3800 SW Freeway, Suite 124, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS$15.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco - Al Pastor$4.95
shredded pork, corn tortilla, grilled pineapple, chopped onions & cilantro
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
Item pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos al Pastor$16.00
chiles and achiote marinated pork served with onion, cilantro, pineapple and salsa
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$22.00
Wood Oven Roasted Pork with Pineapple, Onions, and Salsa de Tomatillo
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown
8f0a2792-2a5e-4d0b-815f-f8fda1dc69ac image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
18. Taco Al Pastor$3.99
lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd

