Al pastor tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|18. Taco Al Pastor
|$3.99
Lean pork meat cooked in light Mexican sauce topped with onion and fresh cilantro
More about The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$22.00
Wood Oven Roasted Pork with Pineapple, Onions, and Salsa de Tomatillo
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|18. Taco Al Pastor
|$3.99
lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS
|$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - -Greenway
3800 SW Freeway, Suite 124, Houston
|PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS
|$15.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Taco - Al Pastor
|$4.95
shredded pork, corn tortilla, grilled pineapple, chopped onions & cilantro
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Tacos al Pastor
|$16.00
chiles and achiote marinated pork served with onion, cilantro, pineapple and salsa
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$22.00
Wood Oven Roasted Pork with Pineapple, Onions, and Salsa de Tomatillo