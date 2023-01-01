Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve apple salad

Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Salad$14.00
"mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, apple vinaigrette"
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
APPLES & FRISEE SALAD$11.50
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
More about Coltivare
Banner pic

 

Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fall Apple Salad$7.00
Shaved Pink Lady apples, celery, radicchio, pecans, lemon, olive oil
More about Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1

1303 NASA Road 1, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Gorganzola Salad$13.00
More about Ray's Italian Kitchen - 1303 NASA Road 1
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple & Beet Ambrosia Salad$4.00
Roasted Apples, Beets, Mandarin Oranges, Sunflower Seed Yogurt, Basil, Coconut-Oat Crumble
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby

