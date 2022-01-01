Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast Waffle$10.95
Sliced avocado, oven-roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, red onions capers, and chipotle glaze.
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Item pic

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
Sliced avocado and alfalfa sprouts drizzled with lemon oil and sunflower seeds on a piece of seeded wheat toast.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$16.00
More about Local Table
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast & Egg$12.00
Avocado spread, fried egg, arugula, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic, harvest toast, Texas extra virgin olive oil
More about Local Foods
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Avocado Toast$6.00
avocado, seedful toast, radish, sprouts, sea salt, lemon
More about Bebidas
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Mash Toast$8.75
More about Slowpokes
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Everything Avocado Toast$11.00
One jumbo egg your way on scratch sourdough with avocado mash, espresso-bacon jam, goat cheese, and everything seasoning. Served with morning hash.
More about Canary Café
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado & Bacon Toast$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
More about Common Bond Bistro
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast Waffle$10.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
avocado, tomato, fried egg, crème fraîche, mixed greens
More about Brasil
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$12.00
Grilled Seeded Wheat Bread, Saffron Chili Oil, Fancy Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.50
Fresh avocado, Himalayan crystal salt, radish, tomato, and micro-greens.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.90
Avocado Toast$9.90
AVOCADO TOAST$9.90
More about Siphon Coffee
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
Hawaiian toast, half an avocado, radish, grapefruit, cilantro, chives, dill, egg in the hole
More about The Toasted Coconut
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado, salt, pepper, olive oil and a slice of tomato on whole wheat toast.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado & Bacon Toast$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
More about Common Bond Bistro
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.00
sunflower & nigella seeds, pickled onions, sourdough
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston

Avg 4.8 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Mash Toast$8.75
More about Slowpokes
Avocado Toast image

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$8.95
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$9.95
Avocado + Chorizo Toast$10.25
our sourdough toast drizzled in olive oil with chorizo, avocado, lime and fresh cilantro. Served with black beans. Add 2 eggs $3
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.75
Toasted sourdough bread topped with avocado and an egg. Served with a side of fruit.
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Earthcraft Juicery

1909 W Gray St B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rainbow Avocado Toast$8.75
More about Earthcraft Juicery
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Chorizo Toast$9.00
Sourdough toast drizzled in olive oil, chorizo, avocado, feta, lime and cilantro. Served with Refried Black Beans.
Avocado Toast$8.00
Seedful toast, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Radish, Microgreens. Served with Refried Black Beans.
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$14.25
guacamole, tomato, arugula, multigrain sourdough, side salad
More about Revival Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado & Bacon Toast$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Slowpokes

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Mash Toast$8.75
More about Slowpokes
c2f95e73-36c1-4938-87ee-d536183b1a22 image

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$8.95
Smashed avocado, arugula, soft boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning on multigrain sourdough
More about Ginger Kale
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Earthcraft Juicery

2400 Mid Lane, Houston

Avg 4.8 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rainbow Avocado Toast$8.75
More about Earthcraft Juicery
The Original Ninfa's Uptown image

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$18.00
More about The Original Ninfa's
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$16.00
More about Local Table

