Avocado toast in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve avocado toast
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Avocado Toast Waffle
|$10.95
Sliced avocado, oven-roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, red onions capers, and chipotle glaze.
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Sliced avocado and alfalfa sprouts drizzled with lemon oil and sunflower seeds on a piece of seeded wheat toast.
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Avocado Toast & Egg
|$12.00
Avocado spread, fried egg, arugula, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic, harvest toast, Texas extra virgin olive oil
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Avocado Toast
|$6.00
avocado, seedful toast, radish, sprouts, sea salt, lemon
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Avocado Mash Toast
|$8.75
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Everything Avocado Toast
|$11.00
One jumbo egg your way on scratch sourdough with avocado mash, espresso-bacon jam, goat cheese, and everything seasoning. Served with morning hash.
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Avocado & Bacon Toast
|$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Avocado Toast Waffle
|$10.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
avocado, tomato, fried egg, crème fraîche, mixed greens
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Grilled Seeded Wheat Bread, Saffron Chili Oil, Fancy Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Fresh avocado, Himalayan crystal salt, radish, tomato, and micro-greens.
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.90
|Avocado Toast
|$9.90
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$9.90
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Hawaiian toast, half an avocado, radish, grapefruit, cilantro, chives, dill, egg in the hole
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Avocado, salt, pepper, olive oil and a slice of tomato on whole wheat toast.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Avocado & Bacon Toast
|$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
sunflower & nigella seeds, pickled onions, sourdough
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Avocado Mash Toast
|$8.75
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.95
|Avocado + Chorizo Toast
|$10.25
our sourdough toast drizzled in olive oil with chorizo, avocado, lime and fresh cilantro. Served with black beans. Add 2 eggs $3
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$8.75
Toasted sourdough bread topped with avocado and an egg. Served with a side of fruit.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
Earthcraft Juicery
1909 W Gray St B, Houston
|Rainbow Avocado Toast
|$8.75
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Avocado Chorizo Toast
|$9.00
Sourdough toast drizzled in olive oil, chorizo, avocado, feta, lime and cilantro. Served with Refried Black Beans.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Seedful toast, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Radish, Microgreens. Served with Refried Black Beans.
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$14.25
guacamole, tomato, arugula, multigrain sourdough, side salad
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Avocado & Bacon Toast
|$14.00
avocado, applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa
sprouts, cherry tomatoes, 63° egg (soft yolk), multigrain toast
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Smashed avocado, arugula, soft boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning on multigrain sourdough
SMOOTHIES
Earthcraft Juicery
2400 Mid Lane, Houston
|Rainbow Avocado Toast
|$8.75
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Avocado Toast
|$18.00
- 2