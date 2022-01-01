Bacon cheeseburgers in Houston
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Country Fried Bacon Burger
|$15.00
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$15.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|BH Bacon Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Baconey Bacon Burger
|$9.99
Angus beef, double bacon, American cheese, & bacon aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
|Bacon Burger
|$11.79
Backyard Burger with thick sliced bacon, served with Fries or Tortilla chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$9.99
1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar cheese & bacon with tapester's set up on a house made bun
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00