Baja fish tacos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy or grilled, cabbage, chipotle lime mayonnaise, avocado; served with homemade french fries
More about Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco - Baja Fish$4.95
lightly battered white fish, corn tortilla, avocado, slaw, cilantro, chipotle sauce
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's - Weslayan
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten

7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Baja Fish Tacos$8.99
Corn tortillas, crispy fish, cilantro, fresh onions, Chipotle Crema, shredded cabbage, red salsa, and lime.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Baja Fish Tacos$8.99
Corn tortillas, crispy fish, cilantro, fresh onions, Chipotle Crema, shredded cabbage, red salsa, and lime.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

