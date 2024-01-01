Baja fish tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy or grilled, cabbage, chipotle lime mayonnaise, avocado; served with homemade french fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Taco - Baja Fish
|$4.95
lightly battered white fish, corn tortilla, avocado, slaw, cilantro, chipotle sauce
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston
|#3 Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.99
Corn tortillas, crispy fish, cilantro, fresh onions, Chipotle Crema, shredded cabbage, red salsa, and lime.