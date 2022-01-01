Barbacoas in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve barbacoas

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa$3.50
Beef cheeks slow, soaked and simmered in adobo.
More about Cantina Barba
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa Taco$7.75
Braised 44 Farms Beef Cheek, Curtido
More about Eight Row Flint
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Barbacoa Taco image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
House made barbacoa with onions, cilantro and queso fresco served on a corn tortilla.
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BARBACOA DE RES TACO$2.75
More about Nana's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

