Barbacoas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve barbacoas
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
Barbacoa Taco.
$4.99
Same as Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
Barbacoa Taco.
$4.99
Same as Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Barbacoa
|$3.50
Beef cheeks slow, soaked and simmered in adobo.
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$7.75
Braised 44 Farms Beef Cheek, Curtido
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
Barbacoa Taco.
$4.99
Same as Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.50
House made barbacoa with onions, cilantro and queso fresco served on a corn tortilla.
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
Barbacoa Taco.
$4.99
Same as Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA