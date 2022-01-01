Bean burritos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve bean burritos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro
|Kids Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios - Beechnut
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Single Bean Burrito
|$3.95
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.
350 W 19th St, Houston
|Tuesday 11/29 Burrito. Refried Beans, Spanish Rice Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese with Choice of Beef, Chicken or Grilled Veggies on 12” flour Tortilla*Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
|$10.00