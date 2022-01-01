Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve bean burritos

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.99
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro
Kids Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$7.99
More about The Taco Stand
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Beechnut

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Bean Burrito$3.95
More about Los Tios - Beechnut
Maggie Rita's

600 Travis St b1, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5.95 Bean and Cheese Burrito
More about Maggie Rita's
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

350 W 19th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday 11/29 Burrito. Refried Beans, Spanish Rice Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese with Choice of Beef, Chicken or Grilled Veggies on 12” flour Tortilla*Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*$10.00
More about Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.

