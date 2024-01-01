Beef curry in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve beef curry
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|B4. Curry Beef
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
More about MAKIIN -
MAKIIN -
2651 Kipling Street, STE 101, Houston
|Beef Massaman Curry
|$25.00
Beef slices, Potatoes, Cashews, Red onions, and Crispy shallots.
More about Nara Thai - Washington
Nara Thai - Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Simmered Beef Massaman Curry w/Avocado
|$17.95
Savory beef cubes simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots, and potatos with sliced avocado
More about Nara Thai - North Houston
Nara Thai - North Houston
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Simmered Beef Massaman Curry w/Avocado
|$17.95
Savory beef cubes simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots, and potatos with sliced avocado
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Lucian's Caribbean Grill
1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston
|Curry Beef
|$10.00
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Beef Curry Bo Xao Lan
|$16.59
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles served with jasmine rice and scallion oil
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanut, and jalapeño
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten