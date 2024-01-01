Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve beef curry

Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
B4. Curry Beef
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Item pic

 

MAKIIN -

2651 Kipling Street, STE 101, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Massaman Curry$25.00
Beef slices, Potatoes, Cashews, Red onions, and Crispy shallots.
More about MAKIIN -
Item pic

 

Nara Thai - Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Simmered Beef Massaman Curry w/Avocado$17.95
Savory beef cubes simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots, and potatos with sliced avocado
More about Nara Thai - Washington
Item pic

 

Nara Thai - North Houston

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Simmered Beef Massaman Curry w/Avocado$17.95
Savory beef cubes simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots, and potatos with sliced avocado
More about Nara Thai - North Houston
Consumer pic

 

Lucian's Caribbean Grill

1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Beef$10.00
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Consumer pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry Bo Xao Lan$16.59
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles served with jasmine rice and scallion oil
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanut, and jalapeño
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

